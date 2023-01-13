WELL Health joins Digital Technology Supercluster Project to Advance Interoperability and Leverage AI to Reduce Provider Burdens

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare providers and their patients globally, is pleased to announce it has partnered with ORX Surgical ("ORX"), Tali AI ("Tali"), and Simon Fraser University ("SFU") to transform healthcare data into actionable insights through a Digital Technology Supercluster ("DTS") project called Health Compass.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. logo (CNW Group/WELL Health Technologies Corp.) (PRNewswire)

There has historically been large amounts of data locked in outdated and inefficient electronic medical records ("EMR") that have proven to be a major cause of burnout for physicians. Sorting through massive amounts of data takes a physician's time away from delivering care to their patients. Health Compass applies artificial intelligence to existing EMRs, helping physicians find the insights they need, and make critical decisions faster for their patients. Health Compass offers a natural voice interface that recognizes physicians' voices to streamline clinical documentation and queries for patients, applies predictive analytics to help flag high-need patients, and automates the patient journey in primary care and specialty care to connect patients with life changing care quickly.

WELL and its internal several subsidiaries participating in the project (AwareMD, OSCAR Pro, Intrahealth, Ocean, Doctorcare, apps.health) have secured $3M in co-investment funding from DTS to support WELL's platform which will be used to pilot the Health Compass project. More specifically, the project will leverage and build upon WELL's open and FHIR-based apps.health ecosystem to seamlessly integrate the Health Compass capabilities into the EMR. The funding will also be used enhance the ability for digital health innovations to interoperate with EMRs and make it easier for providers to augment their EMR with the latest innovations in healthcare technology. The project will also be leveraging WELL's large physical clinical footprint and provider base to pilot and inform the capabilities for the project.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this innovative group" said Amir Javidan, COO of WELL Health Technologies. "Artificial intelligence and natural language processing have been severely underutilized in Canadian healthcare, and given the serious issues regarding physician burnout, Health Compass is a leap in the right direction. At WELL, we pride ourselves on empowering and caring for providers and projects like these provide an opportunity to showcase how committed we are to these goals."

"This project is developing technology that has the potential to connect patients with life-changing care more quickly," said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry. "Our government is proud to support the Digital Technology Cluster and its partners, as their new Health Compass solution will help physicians sort through large amounts of data, making it easier and faster for them to make critical decisions for their patients."

"We're excited to leverage our AI technology to support Canada's most important asset, healthcare providers," said Peder Sande, CEO of ORX Surgical. "In partnership with the Digital Technology Cluster, WELL, Tali and SFU we are proud to be building a made in Canada solution that accelerates the future of Canadian healthcare."

About Canada's Digital Technology Supercluster

Ahead of the curve starts here. The Digital Technology Supercluster is building a better Canada by growing Canadian businesses, creating a digitally skilled workforce, and positively impacting lives across our country. We accelerate the development and adoption of digital technologies that keep Canadians healthy, address climate change and drive economic productivity. Through a powerful combination of co-investment, cross-sector collaboration, IP creation and digital talent development, we unlock the potential of Canadians to lead and succeed in the Digital world. For more information, visit: https://www.digitalsupercluster.ca/

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is a provider focused digital healthcare company whose overarching objective is to positively impact health outcomes to empower and support healthcare providers and their patients. WELL has built an innovative practitioner enablement platform that includes comprehensive end-to-end practice management tools inclusive of virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities as well as Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and data protection services. WELL uses this platform to power healthcare providers both inside and outside of WELL's own omni-channel patient services offerings. As such, WELL owns and operates Canada's largest network of outpatient medical clinics serving primary and specialized healthcare services and is the provider of a leading multi-national, multi-disciplinary telehealth offering. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company.

About Simon Fraser University

As Canada's engaged university, SFU works with communities, organizations, and partners to create, share, and embrace knowledge that improves life and generates real change. We deliver a world-class education with lifelong value that shapes change-makers, visionaries, and problem-solvers. We connect research and innovation to entrepreneurship and industry to deliver sustainable, relevant solutions to today's problems. With campuses in British Columbia's three largest cities—Vancouver, Burnaby, and Surrey—SFU has eight faculties that deliver 364 undergraduate degree programs and 149 graduate degree programs to more than 37,000 students. The university now boasts more than 180,000 alumni residing in 145+ countries.

About Tali.Ai

A graduate of the Next AI program in Toronto, Tali.ai is a powerful AI-powered virtual assistant for healthcare providers and information retrieval engine. Tali.ai's technology allows for doctors to ask their questions in natural language and get their answer back from their Electronic Medical Record (EMR) software or other trusted resource. Using cutting edge Natural Language Processing (NLP) algorithms to save healthcare providers time, Tali.ai is on a mission to give time back to the Doctor and empower them to deliver better patient experiences and outcomes at the point of care. To learn more about Tali.ai, please visit www.tali.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.