Brain Corp Partners with Google Cloud to Introduce 'BrainOS® Inventory Insights', an Analytics Solution for Retailers

Utilizing Google Cloud's Vertex AI Vision platform, Brain Corp will now offer an end-to-end, in-store shelf analytics solution at scale for retailers

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Brain Corp, an artificial intelligence (AI) company creating transformative core technology in robotics, today announced, in partnership with Google Cloud, the launch of 'BrainOS® Inventory Insights', a new and proprietary solution able to deliver next generation in-store inventory analytics to retailers. Brain Corp, which already powers the largest global fleet of autonomous robots in public spaces and the world's largest fleet of robotic inventory scanners , will now offer retail customers a true end-to-end solution for analyzing the inventory data collected by its BrainOS® powered inventory scanning robots.

‘BrainOS® Inventory Insights’, an Analytics Solution for Retailers (CNW Group/Brain Corp) (PRNewswire)

Using BrainOS® Inventory Insights, retailers will be able to quickly identify out-of-stock and low stock events, assess product details such as where an item is (product location), if it's in the correct location (planogram compliance) and ensure it's priced correctly (price tag compliance). By providing these highly accurate, actionable, and localized insights, retailers can intelligently manage their inventory, improve operational efficiencies, improve productivity, and elevate their customer shopping experiences across all channels to increase revenue, improve margins and improve customer loyalty.

"Our partnership with Google Cloud has allowed us to develop an in-house inventory analytics solution that delivers an entirely new level of utility for retailers," said Botond Szatmáry, Vice President of New Technology and Business Development at Brain Corp. "Having access to accurate and actionable insights like shelf-restock alerting, price tag compliance alerting and task management automation, allows retailers to fully optimize in-store operations to increase sales and provide amazing customer experiences."

BrainOS® Inventory Insights utilizes Google Cloud's Vertex AI Vision models, including the product recognizer and tag recognizer models, combined with Google Cloud's BigQuery, enabling Brain Corp to deliver this solution across retail segments at scale.

"We want to help retailers tackle their daily shelf checking tasks more easily, quickly and efficiently, and AI is the perfect tool for the task," said Carrie Tharp, VP of Retail and Consumer Solutions, Google Cloud. "We're proud to combine Google Cloud's AI and data analytics innovations with Brain Corp's leading-edge technology and industry know-how. Together we're providing retailers a practical, flexible and scalable AI solution that meets their unique needs."

Brain Corp to be featured in Google's booth at NRF 2023

Brain Corp's new BrainOS® Inventory Insights solution will be featured in Google's booth #5607 at NRF, January 15-17, 2023 at the Javits Center in New York City.

Brain Corp will also showcase a new robotic design, developed with its next-gen BrainOS® Gen 3 autonomy platform . The reference design, which has been purpose-built to provide retailers with a dedicated inventory capturing solution, is ready to be commercialized by a third-party and will be available to select retailers to demo starting in the second half of 2023.

About Brain Corp

Brain Corp is the global leader in robotic AI software that powers the largest fleet of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) operating in commercial public spaces. Global OEM partners use the company's cloud-connected platform, BrainOS®, to create scalable, self-driving robots that are used by end customers to clean floors, move inventory, and sense environmental data - turning manual operations into automated workflows. Fortune 500 brands across multiple verticals benefit from the growing portfolio of BrainOS®-powered robots and our industry leading privacy, safety and efficiency tools that make managing and scaling automation easier. Brain Corp currently powers more than 26,000 AMRs, representing the largest fleet of its kind in the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brain Corp