ThinkIQ Vision Named 'Smart Manufacturing Solution of the Year' in 2023 IoT Breakthrough Awards

ThinkIQ was recognized for its smart manufacturing solution which provides unprecedented visibility on the shop floor.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 IoT Breakthrough Awards has awarded ThinkIQ, a pioneer of digital manufacturing transformation SaaS, the 'Smart Manufacturing Solution of the Year' for its ThinkIQ Vision platform. The 7th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards, which received over 4,000 nominations from all over the world, recognized ThinkIQ's continuous Supply Chain Intelligence platform that is eliminating blind spots and increasing productivity and worker safety.

ThinkIQ Vision embraces modern vision-processing software combined with powerful pre-packaged Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence capabilities to turn cameras on the shop floor into powerful sensors that eliminate blind spots across equipment, materials and people to greatly enhance the available data for Continuous Intelligence.

"We are very proud to be recognized by this competitive and distinguished award for our smart manufacturing platform," said Doug Lawson, CEO of ThinkIQ. "We aim to deliver a revolutionary shift in supply chain management, integrating disparate data points along supply chains, and identifying cause and effect patterns that truly transform the manufacturing line."

IoT Breakthrough Awards honors the world's best companies, leaders, technologies and products in a range of IoT categories – from industrial and enterprise, to consumer and the connected home. Winners are selected by a panel of senior-level professionals experienced in the IoT space, including journalists, analysts and technology executives.

Recipients of the award will be announced on the IoT Breakthrough Awards website.

About ThinkIQ

ThinkIQ, a pioneer of Continuous Intelligence across the material-centric supply chain, delivers unprecedented material traceability and insight into ways to improve yield, quality, safety, compliance and brand confidence. Our continuous intelligence platform captures granular data in real time and continuously contextualizes that data to deliver a new level of visibility that can facilitate transformative decision making across the entire manufacturing process and supply chain journey. Our customers have saved $10's of millions by identifying waste and underperforming assets, as well as reducing warranty reserves for quality and safety issues. ThinkIQ is a privately held company headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

