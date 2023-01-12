Study.com Named to the GSV 150 for Second Consecutive Year

Study.com listed among the top global edtech companies

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Study.com has been recognized as one of the world's most transformational growth companies in digital learning by the GSV 150 for the second consecutive year.

Study.com was selected from over 4,000 venture capital and private equity-backed companies revolutionizing the world of education technology. Study.com has been a pioneer in providing academic support and curriculum across three major categories: K-12, higher ed, and lifelong learning and is one of only a handful of companies on the GSV 150 offering solutions across the lifetime learning cycle.

"It's an honor to receive this esteemed award for edtech innovators for the second year in a row," said Adrián Ridner, CEO and co-founder of Study.com. "Every student deserves their breakthrough moment, and we are focused on helping over 30 million learners each month achieve their full potential with Study.com. From the 10th grader whose teacher assigned Study.com homework, to the working adult earning their degree on the platform, they all deserve equal access to education and an opportunity for a better future."

Study.com helps over 30 million learners and educators a month and is in over 9,000 school districts nationwide. Study.com achieved the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Level IV evidence standards in the past year and launched the Keys to the Classroom initiative. Keys to the Classroom aims to create alternative educator pathways and bolster the teacher pipeline by assisting aspiring teachers in preparing for and passing their certification exams. Since launching, Keys to the Classroom has expanded to 20 programs in 25 states, with over a thousand teacher candidates participating, including 50 percent identifying as people of color. Across Study.com's social impact programs, the company has donated over $27 million and saved students over $200 million in tuition.

The companies on the GSV 150 meet the following criteria:

VC or PE-backed companies in digital learning and workforce skills, excluding public and nonprofit companies

Companies that have achieved meaningful scale, and primarily, but not exclusively, those that are post-Series A in their development

Companies experiencing solid, organic top-line growth

The final selection is determined by GSV's proprietary scoring system, which applies scores across several KPIs such as revenue scale, revenue growth, active learner reach, international reach, and margin profile.

About Study.com

Study.com enables learners and educators to meet their academic and professional goals through K12 curriculum, college courses, tutoring and test preparation. Used in over 9,000 school districts across the nation, Study.com is recognized by Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) for meeting Level IV evidence standards. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Study.com is named on the 2022 and 2023 GSV 150, a list of the world's most transformative private companies in education. The company has donated over $27 million across social impact programs committed to the mission of Making Education Accessible. These programs include Working Scholars®, an accelerated pathway for working adults to earn a debt-free bachelor's degree, and Keys to the Classroom, which seeks to help aspiring educators prepare for and pass their teacher certification exams.

