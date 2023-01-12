Infinium Named To 2023 Global Cleantech 100 List

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrofuels provider Infinium has been named to Cleantech Group's 2023 Global Cleantech 100 list. The annual list recognizes the most innovative and promising companies moving toward net-zero.

Infinium electrofuels, also known as eFuels, are created using carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) waste and renewable power-derived green hydrogen as inputs. Infinium's proprietary production process and catalysts convert these products into liquid fuels. Ultra-low carbon electrofuels contain no sulfur, are cleaner burning than petroleum-based fuels, and are produced with almost no greenhouse gas emissions.

Infinium eSAF and Infinium eDiesel can be used in today's planes, ships and trucks as an immediate replacement for carbon-intensive petroleum fuels without costly modifications to engines or distribution infrastructure. Infinium eNaphtha can be used in chemical and industrial processes for the creation of goods like plastics and solvents.

"Today, nearly a quarter of global CO 2 emissions come from the transportation sector including aviation, long-haul trucking, and maritime shipping," said Robert Schuetzle, founder and CEO at Infinium. "Infinium electrofuels are designed to help those industries overcome the challenges they've historically faced in decarbonizing, and we are proud to have our efforts recognized through inclusion on the list."

The Global Cleantech 100 program has been running since 2009 and acknowledges the companies with the most promising ideas in cleantech. In formulating the list, Cleantech Group evaluated 15,753 prospective companies from 93 countries. The final 100 were chosen by a Global Cleantech 100 expert panel made up of leading investors, corporate, and industrial executives who are active in technology and innovation.

"This Global Cleantech 100 edition is remarkable for the number of businesses in it who represent solutions for some of the hardest of decarbonization challenges and those who are working on some of the critical materials issues coming our way, real soon," said Richard Youngman, CEO at Cleantech Group. "We salute not only these 100 companies, but all the thousands beyond, who are fighting the good fight."

About Infinium

Infinium is an electrofuels provider on a mission to decarbonize the world. Electrofuels are a new class of synthetic fuels made using renewable power and waste carbon dioxide, not petroleum or resources needed to produce food. Infinium electrofuels can be dropped into existing trucks, planes and ships, significantly reducing harmful carbon dioxide emissions compared to fossil-based fuels. In addition to helping the transport industry meet carbon reduction goals, Infinium electrofuels are a lower carbon alternative for chemical processing, including plastics production. Learn why Amazon and other leading cleantech investors have chosen Infinium at www.infiniumco.com.

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech® Group provides research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, we bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem the access and customized support they need to thrive in a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient future.

