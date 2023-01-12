Gestalt Announces an Impactful Fundraiser to Help Heat Homes Across America

Help Gestalt make a positive impact on families in local communities.

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics is honored to host the fundraiser, Heating Homes Across America. This charity event aims to help offset the costs of heating a home. Many of our communities have experienced a large increase in key costs – which includes the cost to heat our homes this winter. We feel strongly that those who need basic needs, like heat, should have access to support and funds to pay for it if they are unable to and as such, we want to help our neighbors and those in communities across America.

Gestalt Diagnostics (PRNewswire)

Help Gestalt make a positive impact on families in local communities.

Many families are at home more than ever before so the cost increase in heat is felt even more acutely. According to the Energy Information Administration1, heating costs are slated to increase by 18% this year leaving many lower-income families struggling to meet these needs.

The funds raised will be equally donated to the Community Action Partnership programs in Washington, Idaho, and Massachusetts (where the 3 offices of Gestalt are located). Our goal is to raise as many funds as possible to aid our community programs and help offset the ever-rising costs of heating a home this winter.

You can help us meet this goal by:

This fundraiser will run from January 9, 2023, to February 13, 2023. Please join us in bringing warmth, comfort, and joy to homes across America.

Gestalt Diagnostics, Inc.

Gestalt Diagnostics transforms pathology through an intelligent, configurable, vendor-neutral, and AI-driven digital workflow that provides true interoperability enabling pathologists to diagnose* diseases faster and more efficiently. Our PathFlow solution is a cloud-based digital pathology enterprise platform that can easily be customized based on your specific preferences. Our platform consists of professional, education, and research modules for ease of mixing and matching the digital needs of your facility in a single solution, freeing pathologists from tedious, repetitive, and manual tasks allowing them to focus on their expertise, providing invaluable expertise where it matters most. To learn more, visit www.gestaltdiagnostics.com and follow Gestalt on LinkedIn and @Gestalt122 on Twitter.

*Research Use Only (RUO) unless following CAP guidelines for LDT.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gestalt Diagnostics