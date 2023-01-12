Boca Fertility Joins Fertility Specialists Network

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LongueVue Capital ("LVC"), a New Orleans-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce that Fertility Specialists Network ("FSN"), a provider of clinical, operational, and administrative services to fertility practices, has added Boca Fertility to its network. Boca Fertility offers state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment options to provide superior fertility outcomes for its patients. Led by founder and Medical Director Dr. Moshe Peress, Boca Fertility will continue to operate locally in Boca Raton, FL through its existing brand while leveraging the FSN network to support its physicians and employees. FSN continues to pursue new partnerships with practices in both existing and new geographies.

In 1982, Boca Fertility became the first clinic in Palm Beach County to offer in vitro fertilization ("IVF") and has since remained a leading fertility center in southern Florida. Boca Fertility has been consistently recognized for providing outstanding quality care and an exceptional patient experience.

Boca Fertility represents FSN's flagship practice in the Florida market. FSN is also excited to welcome two new physicians to Boca Fertility in the coming months, and, through support from FSN, Boca Fertility will expand its brand and footprint in the Florida market to provide its uniquely exceptional care to more patients. Boca Fertility is actively pursuing growth through both de novo locations and partnerships with established practices in the surrounding areas.

H. Ron Davidson, CEO of FSN, stated, "We couldn't be more excited to add Boca Fertility to the FSN network. FSN offers comprehensive support to physicians with a patient-focused approach, and we look forward to enriching the quality and reach of Boca Fertility's patient care. From our first conversation, it was apparent Boca Fertility fit naturally within FSN's mission, and we could not be more excited for our future together."

Dr. Moshe Peress, Founder & Medical Director of Boca Fertility, commented, "My team and I are enthusiastic to partner with FSN and LVC. We share a common mission to provide fertility treatment options with superior outcomes. Our partnership will help us expand our individualized and compassionate patient care and provide industry-leading fertility solutions to more people."

"We are thrilled to expand FSN and solidify our presence in Florida with the acquisition of Boca Fertility," said Ryan Nagim, Managing Partner at LongueVue Capital who leads LVC's Healthcare vertical. "Dr. Peress and his team's expertise and passion for fertility treatment was clear from the beginning. We look forward to supporting both the growth of Boca Fertility and building new partnerships with other fertility practices that share FSN's mission."

Principal Austin Rees, Senior Associate Erin Saer, and Associate Rankin Hobbs worked alongside Ryan Nagim on the Boca Fertility transaction. LVC's legal counsel was provided by Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz PC. Boca Fertility was advised by Aberdeen Advisors, Inc.

To learn more about Boca Fertility, please visit www.bocafertility.com.

For more information on Fertility Specialists Network, please visit www.fsnetwork.com.

About LongueVue Capital

Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital is a New Orleans-based equity investment firm focused on providing transformational growth capital to middle-market companies, drawing upon its successful 20+ year track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to drive value creation. With over $850 million of committed capital spanning four funds coupled with 150 years of combined operating and investing experience, the LVC team is an ideal partner for middle-market companies at inflection points and seeking to maximize value for all stakeholders. LVC has made successful investments in a wide variety of industries including healthcare, life sciences, transportation and logistics, food and beverage, specialty packaging, consumer, and industrial services. For more information, please visit www.lvcpartners.com, and for media inquiries, please contact lvc@lvcpartners.com or call 504.293.3600.

View original content:

SOURCE LongueVue Capital