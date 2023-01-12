Astrix Security Establishes North American Headquarters as Demand for Third-Party Connectivity Grows in 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As applications become increasingly interconnected, Astrix Security , the enterprise's trusted solution for securing app-to-app connectivity, anticipates continued growth in 2023 as punctuated by the company's climbing employee headcount, growing customer roster and expansion into the United States. Astrix Security has opened a new North American headquarters in New York City to further support its customers and strengthen the company's global footprint.

"In today's interconnected ecosystem, we've already seen five high profile OAuth attacks in a short span of eight months, with the latest just last week. As organizations enjoy this app-to-app connectivity, we are seeing a huge demand for solutions that provide security teams holistic visibility into all app-to-app connections - completing their IAM and API security strategy. The traction we've had is a testament to the security gaps that still remain, and the market education that's required," said CEO and Co-Founder Alon Jackson. "Establishing a U.S. headquarters for Astrix was key to our continued expansion and solidifying our presence in America. With our powerful and intelligent team and partners, I am excited to continue making our mark in identifying and protecting this new digital workplace."

Astrix Security continues to see considerable growth in several key areas, including investment attraction. Last year, the company raised 15M in seed funding , led by Bessemer Venture Partners and F2 Capital, with participation from Venrock and over 20 cybersecurity angel investors like BigID, Datadog, Snyk, and Netflix. On the heels of this investment, Astrix Security secured additional funding from Kmehin Ventures, a firm comprised of CISOs from various cutting-edge companies, in Q4 2022.

"As CISOs, we are as immersed in the industry as these startups where the products and solutions are endless. It's not about creating just any solution, but finding a solution that solves a real problem," said Kmehin Ventures. "Astrix Security's ability to provide the bigger picture to third-party connections and associated risks sets them ahead of the pack, and is especially timely given the increasing amount of integrated systems and frequent service supply chain attacks."

In 2022 alone, Astrix Security grew its customer base five-fold and attracted customers at a global scale. The company's award-winning service has allured enterprise customers across a multitude of industries from travel to financial services, including Agoda , Figma (recently acquired by Adobe), and Exabeam , a large S&P 500 REIT company.

"Figma was built on the browser. As a cloud-native company, we work tirelessly to ensure that all of our software is secure and stable for our global users," said Devdatta Akhawe, Head of Security, Figma. "Astrix bolsters our security promise by effectively monitoring risk from SaaS integrations."

About Astrix

Founded in Tel Aviv in 2021, Astrix Security helps cloud-first companies defend against a new generation of supply chain attacks. Astrix provides holistic visibility into all app-to-app connections and automatically detects and remediates over-privileged, unnecessary and malicious integrations to prevent supply chain attacks, data leaks and compliance violations. Led by two veterans of the Israel Defense Force 8200 military intelligence unit, CEO Alon Jackson and CTO Idan Gour, Astrix's team is rapidly expanding. Astrix has raised $15M in Seed funding and is backed by leading investors Bessemer Venture Partners, F2 Venture Capital, and Venrock. Learn more at https://astrix.security or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media contact: Kayla Armstrong, kayla@beyondtrendingpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Astrix Security