Kendamil Adds Major Grocer to List of U.S. Retailers, Increasing Access & Affordability Amidst Ongoing Baby Formula Shortage

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kendamil , the award-winning high-quality, European-made baby formula available to American families, is proud to announce its new retail expansion into Kroger Family stores as the brand continues to provide accessible, affordable formulas to millions in the U.S. Through this expansion, Kendamil adds its Classic Infant Formula to the shelves of nearly 400 Kroger division stores, including Ralphs, Food 4 Less, and Fred Meyer.

Since being approved by the White House and the FDA to meet the needs of families afflicted by the ongoing formula shortage, Kendamil has disrupted the formula industry through their commitment to making the highest quality, responsibly sourced formula without compromise - and at a price point well below existing incumbent brands. Kendamil is an independent, family-owned brand founded on over 60 years of expertise in the formula industry. Its ongoing mission is to give every child the best start to life using ingredients that are closer to nature and kinder to babies - all while leaving minimal impact on the environment. Kendamil's award-winning formulas are lovingly crafted in Europe from local family farms where they source natural whole milk fats from grass-fed cows. By owning every aspect of their manufacturing process and through local partnerships with family farms across their supply chain, Kendamil uniquely offers industry-leading quality and value to U.S. families, a promise they are committed to through this ongoing formula shortage crisis and beyond.

"At Kendamil, we firmly believe that all babies deserve access to the highest quality formula. That means not just producing a formula with premium ingredients that are naturally sourced and minimally processed, it also means crafting products that are accessible and affordable to all parents, from our family to yours," stated Kendamil CEO and Co-Founder, Ross McMahon. "Our latest expansion with the Kroger Family of Companies will help ease the stress and unreliability that parents and American families have faced amidst the formula shortage crisis. We are also pleased to announce a significant increase in the production of our award-winning formula in 2023, to further diversify and safeguard the U.S. formula industry and offer parents the choice, availability, quality and accessibility they deserve. We look forward to improving access to our award-winning formulas in the states through 2023 and beyond."

Since entering the U.S. through Operation Fly Formula last June, Kendamil has laid the groundwork to triple its production capacity by breaking ground on a $30 million investment in its production facilities, allowing it to remain well-stocked in retail stores across the country now and into the future.

Kendamil is today available in 40+ countries globally. As the brand continues its retail distribution growth throughout the U.S., families can expect to find Kendamil infant formula in nearly 400 Ralphs, Food 4 Less, and Fred Meyer stores, in addition to nationwide availability in Target stores and on Target.com - where the brand has seen an unprecedented increase in sales and has become Target's fastest growing formula with hundreds of 5-star customer reviews.

Kendamil's Classic Infant Formula is available to purchase in Ralphs, Food 4 Less, and Fred Meyer stores. To find a store near you or learn more about the brand, visit us.kendamil.com , and follow @kendamil.usa on Instagram and @kendamil on TikTok.

Kendamil is a brand of Kendal Nutricare, a family-run, Queen's Award-winning family nutrition business based in the English Lake District, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. For 60 years, the company has been crafting baby formula in the Lake District, made using fresh liquid milk from organic, Red-Tractor certified farms and grass-fed cows. Kendamil is the only British-made baby formula with an award-winning recipe founded on natural ingredients, made with love and without the nasties. Kendamil uses natural milk fats in place of palm oil, natural lactose in place of corn syrups and is vegetarian-friendly. Today, we are proud to be a Queen's Award-winning business for success both domestically and internationally, whereas as a Northern Powerhouse and Board of Trade export champion we export to 40 countries, scaling local employment to 180. In 2020, we were proud to be selected by the Financial Times as one of Europe's 1,000 Fastest Growing Companies.

