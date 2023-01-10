National Branding Agency HAVEN Creative Looks to Expand in the Southeast United States; Launches "What the Flock" Campaign

National Branding Agency HAVEN Creative Looks to Expand in the Southeast United States; Launches "What the Flock" Campaign

WAXHAW, N.C., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized branding agency HAVEN CreativeⓇ looks to expand its services further into the Southeast region of the United States after a record-breaking year in 2022.

HAVEN Creative Logo (PRNewswire)

HAVEN is a full-service communications agency that works closely with governments and B2B companies in three time zones and five states to provide branding and marketing solutions that drive change and build communities. In 2023, HAVEN looks to build relationships with clients in three new states in the Southeast.

"Our mission as a brand is to make mavens of our peers and partners, which means we educate to empower others and make sure they understand exactly what they are paying for in their marketing," Jeni Bukolt, HAVEN CEO and Founder, said. "Maven means expert or connoisseur, but really we think it is a whole ethos that we can bring to our clients and partners."

As part of their mission to make mavens, HAVEN is launching a new advertising campaign designed to turn heads and educate leaders on the ins-and-outs of marketing. The "What the Flock" campaign , a funny play on their ostrich mascot Maven Opal, has a goal of finding new ways to reach audiences with funny, on-brand explainers about various marketing buzzwords.

HAVEN, which celebrated 10 years of business in 2022, uses The Maven MethodⓇ to develop design and deploy communications solutions that meet the needs of its clients and focuses on giving its clients the tools they need to make smart, informed marketing decisions.

In 2022, the company grew over 38% and doubled its team with the hiring of three new employees and achieved a major revenue milestone over $1MM. HAVEN also announced new partnerships with WARN Industries, a leader in automotive manufacturing, as well as three new partnerships with local governments to refresh their municipal branding.

To learn more about the "What the Flock" campaign, visit www.havenmavens.com .

HAVEN Creative is an award-winning, full service communications agency that works with local governments and B2B companies to solve communications challenges with branding, marketing and strategic communications. With a mission to make mavens of its peers and partners, HAVEN focuses on educating others to empower them to become experts in their own marketing. Learn more: https://havencreativeagency.com/

Media Contact: Ian Redman

ian@havencreativeagency.com

704-885-1857

HAVEN Creative launches the (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Haven Creative