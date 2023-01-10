Estrella Insurance Named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® for 11th Consecutive Year

Also ranked as a Top Franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review

MIAMI, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Estrella Insurance , a leading property and casualty insurance agency franchisor, has once again been named to Entrepreneur Magazine's 44th Annual Franchise 500®, a highly respected and widely referenced guide to exceptional franchises. The 2023 ranking marks the 11th consecutive year the fast-growing company has landed on the coveted ranking.

Estrella Insurance (PRNewswire)

The ranking, which evaluates franchisors on five aspects - cost and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength and financial strength and stability - compiled data from more than 1,320 franchisor submissions to create the 2023 ranking. Estrella landed in the top 20% at #217.

Additionally, leadership from Estrella announced the Franchise Business Review (FBR) also named the nationwide franchisor as a Top Franchise for 2023. FBR highlights the top franchises according to franchisee satisfaction ratings - an award CEO Nicolas Estrella, Jr. believes is a testament to the significant support Estrella provides business partners. Franchise owners are assisted with every step prior to opening, as well as with continual support from the management staff.

Estrella, Jr. adds: "Our franchisee partners are family - we've structured our model around support, training and marketing to help them succeed. We believe it's why we've seen double-digit growth for several years and don't see an end in sight. We're grateful for our partners and are honored to be recognized by Entrepreneur and Franchise Business Review."

These recognitions point to Estrella's commitment to its network of franchisees, he says. The organization provides franchisees with extensive training to maximize their profitability, as well as resources including marketing material and advertising material, onboarding support, financing options, multi-unit opportunities, and much more.

About Estrella Insurance

Miami-based Estrella Insurance is a property and casualty insurance franchisor and a trusted leader among consumers and insurance companies by providing simple, cost-effective insurance solutions across its auto, home, commercial, business, life, and health insurance portfolios. With more than 180 offices across the U.S., it is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity with a proven business model that allows owners to focus directly on customer support and community engagement. For more information on franchise ownership, visit www.estrellafranchise.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Estrella Insurance