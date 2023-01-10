Century Complete Now Selling 3D-Printed Homes in Casa Grande, AZ

Proprietary Robotically Printed Homes Now Available for Purchase Online

CASA GRANDE, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, revealed that its Century Complete brand launched the company's first community of 3D-printed homes—infusing signature floor plans with smooth interior and exterior concrete composite walls that offer durability, sustainability, and noise reduction in a stylish yet traditional architectural package.

Now selling from the upper $200s at Mountain View Estates in Casa Grande, Century Complete's robotically printed homes boast high-quality construction with popular finishes like granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Homebuyers can choose from three single-story floor plans—offering up to 4 bedrooms and 1,901 square feet—in a convenient location midway between Phoenix and Tucson, with quick access to downtown Casa Grande and abundant outdoor recreation.

"This is a significant breakthrough not just for Century Complete but also for the housing industry and homebuyers looking for cutting-edge construction at an affordable price," said Genji Nakata, Executive Vice President of National Operations for Century Communities.

"We are thrilled to debut this new technology in Casa Grande, showcasing the traditional aesthetic that our buyers love but with industry-leading concrete printed walls designed for durability, energy-efficiency, and noise reduction," said Greg Huff, President of Century Complete. "Just as importantly, this sustainable and scalable construction model further expands on our mission to provide affordable new homes that keep the dream of homeownership within reach."

THE BENEFITS OF PRINTED CONCRETE COMPOSITE WALLS:

Energy-Efficient: Concrete composite walls provide a significantly more energy-efficient home.

Noise-Reducing: Concrete composite walls effectively reduce exterior and interior noise.

Strong & Durable: Proprietary robotically printed concrete composite walls offer superior insulation and ensure your home is built to last.

Sustainable Construction: 3D printing and concrete composite walls allow excess materials to get recycled for future home builds rather than adding to landfills.

High-Quality Construction: A full-stack automated robotic assembly builds your home efficiently and at an exceptional level of quality.

Traditional Look & Feel: All the benefits of engineered insulated concrete composite walls—complete with a high-quality fit and finish and smoothed inside and out for the look of a traditionally built home.

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Arizona.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

IN-PERSON SALES STUDIO ALSO AVAILABLE!

If you'd like assistance with purchasing a new home, please contact or visit our Sales Studio in Casa Grande.

Sales Studio:

917 N. Promenade Parkway, Suite 105

Casa Grande, AZ 85194

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

