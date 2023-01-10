Burt Intelligence Hires Shay Brog as Head of Revenue

Brog will leverage his deep revenue expertise to help drive continued expansion and growth for Burt and its publisher clients

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burt Intelligence, a Decision Intelligence platform, announced today the hiring of Shay Brog as their new Head of Revenue.

Burt Intelligence (PRNewswire)

Brog brings over a decade of digital media experience to Burt Intelligence, having previously served as Chief Revenue Officer at Insticator, VP of Media Partnerships at Eyeview, and VP of Publisher Development at GumGum.

Burt Intelligence integrates cutting-edge AI with industry expertise to provide its customers, including Vox Media, Ziff Davis, and The CW Network, with precision opportunities for revenue and operational gains through its suite of products.

"We are thrilled to have Shay join our team," said Burt Intelligence COO, Katinka Engellau-Nilsson. "His experience and expertise in the digital space will be invaluable as we continue to help our customers increase yield and efficiency across all advertising channels."

Brog commented, "I am excited to join Burt Intelligence and help drive revenue growth for the company and its customers. I believe in the power of Burt's platform to provide actionable insights that can make a real impact for publishers. I am thrilled to join such an innovative team and am looking forward to continuing to evolve and expand our product suite."

Burt Intelligence and its team are committed to the success of its customers on a global scale and providing them with the insights they need to make informed decisions. With the addition of Brog as Head of Revenue, Burt Intelligence is well-positioned to continue delivering on this commitment.

About Burt Intelligence

Burt Intelligence provides Decision Intelligence to the digital advertising ecosystem. Our software unifies data, and uses machine learning to automate analytics and empower organizations to drive growth with one source of truth - for faster and more accurate decisions.

