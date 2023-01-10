Accuray to Participate in the B. Riley Securities' 3rd Annual Oncology Conference

Company to Take Part in Fireside Chat Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 7:00am PST/10:00am EST

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today its participation in the B. Riley Securities' 3rd Annual Oncology Conference taking place January 18-19, 2023. The management team is scheduled to participate in a virtual Fireside Chat on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 7:00am PST/10:00am EST.

A live webcast of the Fireside Chat can be accessed on the Accuray website at investors.accuray.com. A replay will be available on the Company's website following the event.

B. Riley Securities 3rd Annual Oncology Conference, January 18-19, will feature over 30 SMiD cap healthcare companies focused on the development and commercialization of new medicines and key enabling technologies, cutting across multiple next-generation therapeutic modalities. The conference will feature KOL panel discussions with academic and industry leaders at the forefront of translational and clinical research underway with novel immunotherapy, cell therapy, and targeted oncology approaches, as well as imaging and radiation oncology initiatives, aimed at driving meaningful improvements to current standard of care for cancer patients.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide.

Investor Contact

Aman Patel, CFA

Investor Relations, ICR-Westwicke

+1 (443) 450-4191

aman.patel@westwicke.com

Media Contact

Beth Kaplan

Public Relations Director, Accuray

+1 (408) 789-4426

bkaplan@accuray.com

