The 2nd annual Connecting Green Hydrogen Europe 2023 will Take Place in Madrid, Spain

MADRID, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connecting Green Hydrogen Europe (CGHE2023) 2023 – Advancing Towards Europe's Green Hydrogen Roadmap – is taking place on 5th – 6th July 2023 at Riu Plaza España Madrid, Spain.

As a region's high-end conference & exhibition toward a green hydrogen future in Europe, Connecting Green Hydrogen Europe 2023 will bring together the entire hydrogen value chain to focus on developing solutions and innovations for low-carbon hydrogen production, efficient storage and distribution, and applications in various stationary and mobile applications in Europe.

CGHE2023 creates a tailored setting where senior decision-makers could network, share pragmatic approaches supporting the green hydrogen growth, and green hydrogen industry hub in Europe, foster international partnerships to facilitate green hydrogen economics. The conference will carry professional opinions about the European hydrogen industry to attendees.

As the premier event focusing on the hydrogen industry, Connecting Green Hydrogen Europe has been held successfully in Madrid for two consecutive years. It is estimated that Connecting Green Hydrogen Europe will attract 1,000+ In-person Attendees, 100+ World-class Speakers and 50+ Sponsors & Exhibitors. More than 1,000+ attendees will come together to discuss and see, the latest technologies and engineering solutions, advanced materials, manufacturing equipment, infrastructure, as well as test and evaluation tools and services to finally commercialize hydrogen as a mainstream provider of clean, renewable energy.

Distinguished Government and Industry Companies in CGHE:

Government & Public Organizations will include the European Commission, The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO), Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology (CDTI), Centro Nacional del Hidrógeno (CNH2), International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Hydrogen Europe, Eurogas, Clean Hydrogen Partnership, World Steel Association, Women in Green Hydrogen and more.

The Oil & Gas & IPP will include ENGIE, Enel Green Power, Shell, Bp, TotalEnergies, E.ON, ACCIONA, Repsol, Iberdrola, Air Liquide, EDP Renewables, Snam, Enagás, INEOS, Galp, Vattenfall, Naturgy, RHI Magnesita, BASF, Aperam, Hynamics, OMV, Hive Energy, EWE AG, Messer SE & Co. KGaA, PGNiG SA, Axens, PRF, H2 Green Steel, Verbund, Nortegas Energia Grupo and more.

Leader Associates is an international event organizer in the field of clean energy. Leader Associates is committed to clean energy and stands at the forefront of environmental sustainability.

For more information about CGHE2023, please visit https://www.europe.gh2events.com/

CGHE2022 Aftermovie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iub-7P2-7z0&t=96s

