Community Medical Group Announces Partnership with Ambetter from Sunshine Health as Preferred Health Insurance Marketplace Provider

The collaboration ensures Community Medical Group patients get continued access to quality, affordable and accessible healthcare coverage through Ambetter from Sunshine Health

MIAMI, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Medical Group announced today its partnership with Ambetter from Sunshine Health as one of the organization's preferred insurance providers. This partnership provides Community Medical Group patients in Florida with access to affordable healthcare coverage through Ambetter's Value Plan.

By choosing the Ambetter Value Plan with Community Medical Group, members receive robust benefits that include:

Comprehensive Medical Care – for coverage on essential medical care and wellness services, such as preventive care, maternity care and emergency services.

Care and Disease Management – for members who need extra support, Ambetter's care managers coordinate care and support services as part of their treatment plan.

Ambetter Perks – for access to healthy discounts, such as local gym memberships or healthy eating services, to help members stay well and save.

Ambetter from Sunshine Health offers multiple plan options, including the Value Plan, which gives members access to providers and offices in the Community Medical Group network at a lower monthly premium. With the Value Plan, referrals to specialists and other services are provided by Community Medical Group's Primary Care Physicians (PCPs). Ambetter from Sunshine Health is available to Florida residents in 63 counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace.

"At Community Medical Group, we are dedicated to providing comprehensive, quality care to improve the health of the communities we serve. We are proud to partner with Ambetter, who shares those same values, to offer our patients an accessible health plan to receive the care they need," said Rayny Ramirez, President, Community Medical Group. "We look forward to working together to improve the health of Floridians."

"It is always our priority to improve the health of our members, and we are proud to work with outstanding providers with that same goal," said Gail Daley, Vice President of Operations for Ambetter for Sunshine Health. "We are thrilled to partner with Community Medical Group to offer patients accessible care through Ambetter and continue our mission of delivering better health outcomes across the state of Florida."

Community Medical Group has over 20 locations throughout Central and South Florida. To find your nearest office, visit https://www.communitymedicalgroup.com/content/about/locations.php. For questions about Community Medical Group, please visit https://www.communitymedicalgroup.com/ or call 786-377-7777.

For more information about Ambetter from Sunshine Health, visit https://ambetter.sunshinehealth.com/ or call 1-877-687-1169 (Relay Florida 1-800-955-8770). For information about the Health Insurance Marketplace visit, www.healthcare.gov.

About Community Medical Group:

Community Medical Group is one of the largest, most recognized and respected providers of Medicaid and Medicare health services in South and Central Florida. Each medical center offers high-quality primary and specialist care as well as comprehensive diagnostic testing and laboratory services in one convenient location. Our team of highly experienced physicians, along with our caring, multilingual staff, is dedicated to giving high-quality, personalized care you can trust. We offer convenient extended hours and each medical center is fully automated with electronic medical records. Community Medical Group is here to meet the needs of the community at large. We are an Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency partner, which helps families in need apply for Medicaid, Food Stamps, Temporary Cash Assistance and more through the Department of Children and Families (DCF). We also have WIC (Women, Infants and Children) offices on-site at several of our locations, which help provide healthy food, nutrition education, and referrals for community services.

About Ambetter from Sunshine Health:

Ambetter from Sunshine Health is Centene Corporation's Health Insurance Marketplace product offering affordable health insurance options and essential health benefits to Floridians, such as preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, mental health services, prescription coverage and more. We're the local plan you can trust. With offices across the state, we live, work and serve in the communities our members are in, too. We have a broad network of local doctors and hospitals so you can get the care you need, where you are, at a price that fits your budget. Learn more at Ambetter.SunshineHealth.com, call us at 1-877-687-1169 (Relay Florida 1-800-955-8770) or follow us on Facebook @SunHealthFL or Twitter @AmbetterFL.

