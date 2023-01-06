NS Pharma opens new U.S drug discovery center in Cambridge, MA

NS Pharma, Inc. (NS Pharma; President, Tsugio Tanaka) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (Nippon Shinyaku; President, Toru Nakai)

PARAMUS, N.J., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NS Pharma announced today the opening of a new office in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to establish the NS Pharma Innovation Research Partnering division.

The new Boston area location is the company's center for research and development (R&D) in the United States and will diversify Nippon Shinyaku's R&D portfolio through open innovation. Cambridge, MA, is home to many notable universities, hospitals, research institutions, and bio-venture firms. Establishing a presence in this thriving drug discovery ecosystem enables the company to increase its access to the world's most advanced seeds of drug discovery technology. The new division will pursue meaningful research collaboration opportunities and promote acceleration and diversification of in-house R&D activities on behalf of Nippon Shinyaku.

"The creation of NS Pharma Innovation Research Partnering division underscores our continued commitment to finding solutions for the unmet needs of patients around the world," said Tsugio Tanaka, President, NS Pharma, Inc. "As a leader in scientific innovation, Cambridge, MA, will be a natural fit as a hub for our future research collaborations, and we are thrilled to be joining this vibrant community."

[Office Profile]

Name: NS Pharma, Innovation Research Partnering

Address: One Broadway, Floor 14, Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02142, USA

About NS Pharma, Inc.

NS Pharma, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit http://www.nspharma.com. NS Pharma is a registered trademark of the Nippon Shinyaku group of companies.

