HYPERFUELS Named National Distributor for TXCeed Fully-renewable Corrosion Inhibitor

TXCeed is the only EPA-Approved product for alcohol additives for Gasoline

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of the 21st Century Group, LLC announced that Hyperfuels will handle all distribution of the TXCeed ™ Corrosion Inhibitor in the USA. This product is required for any alcohol fuel additive covered under the EPA's Octamix Waiver. The inhibitor is required for alcohols like isobutanol and methanol for use in gasoline.

In addition, Hyperfuels will petition the USDA for its BioPreferred Product designation as TXCeed is made from all renewable products and is stable and safe to handle. The BioPreferred Program was created by the 2002 Farm Bill and reauthorized and expanded as part of the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (2018 Farm Bill). The Program's purpose is to spur economic development, create new jobs and provide new markets for farm commodities. The increased development, purchase, and use of biobased products reduces our nation's reliance on petroleum, increases the use of renewable agricultural resources, and contributes to reducing adverse environmental and health impacts.

Lastly, Hyperfuels will be providing gasoline blenders with product technology and training so that isobutanol can be blended downstream of the terminal to create ethanol-free gasoline in Reformulated Gasoline areas that normally require ethanol as an oxygenate. The training will also include technical know how about raising octane values to premium rating.

About Spirit of the 21st Century Group, LLC

Geogia-based technology company that holds five patents for fuel, fuel additives and fuel modification formulations. Since its formation in 2008, Spirit has produced many innovative fuel formulations using sustainable alcohols and renewable additives.

About Hyperfuels

Houston based Hyperfuels distributes high performance and alternative fuels, lubricants and additives for performance engines. Since 1998 Hyperfuels has revolutionized the packaged fuel markets by creating a "grab and go" fuel canister with top quality fuels such as Sunoco Racing Fuels ®, Elf Racing Fuels ®, Total Energies ® Lubricants, PurFuels ™, E-Free and SynDiesel ®. Hyperfuels leads the industry in distribution of ethanol-free fuels (using isobutanol oxygenate) to marinas, fire and crash rescue operations and small engine users. For more information visit www.hyperfuels.com

