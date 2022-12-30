FIGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds FIGS Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 3, 2023

Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/figs-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=35135&from=4

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (i) FIGS securities between May 27, 2021 and May 12, 2022, inclusive; and/or (ii) FIGS stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with FIGS' initial public offering.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until January 3, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, FIGS, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants had inflated the Company's true ability to successfully secure repeat customers; (ii) defendants had failed to disclose the Company's increasing dependence on air freight; (iii) defendants had inflated the expected net revenues, gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA margin for 2022; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/figs-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-figs-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-january-3-2023-301711239.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.