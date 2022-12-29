PEAK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN GARLAND, TEXAS

At 1212 Northwest Highway

GARLAND, Texas, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 1212 Northwest Highway.

Peak Physical Therapy logo (PRNewswire)

Peak, which has approximately 20 Dallas-area clinics, offers outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including pre- and post-operative rehabilitation, manual therapy, sports rehabilitation and injury prevention.

The new clinic operates 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; and 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday. To make an appointment, call 469-630-6700 or visit Peak.URPT.com.

Clinic director Jeffrey Whitaker earned a bachelor's degree in exercise science from Brigham Young University and a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Florida.

An orthopedic clinical specialist, Whitaker is certified in LSVT BIG therapy for Parkinson's disease. His other clinical interests include concussion and vestibular therapy and trigger point dry needling.

Whitaker speaks English and Spanish.

Part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, Peak offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation