InventHelp Inventor Develops New Cover for Video Gaming Consoles (HAD-191)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a stylish accessory to protect a gaming console from various types of damage," said an inventor, from Port St. Lucie, Fla., "so I invented THE COVER BUDDY. My design would eliminate the cost associated with repairing or replacing a damaged console."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective cover for video gaming consoles. In doing so, it protects against scratches, spills, etc. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of the console and it eliminates the need to modify the gaming console. The invention features an eye-catching and attractive design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for gaming enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HAD-191, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

