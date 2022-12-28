Neighborhood Vacancy Initiative Named Honorable Mention Winner of Mutual of America Community Partnership Award

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America Financial Group announced that Legal Services of Eastern Missouri (Legal Services) and its Neighborhood Vacancy Initiative was named an Honorable Mention recipient of the prestigious 2022 Community Partnership Award.

St. Louis-based Legal Services will receive $50,000 as one of six nonprofit organizations selected for their outstanding contributions to society, made in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations.

"The 2022 award-winning programs have created innovative solutions that effectively address challenging social, emotional and physical issues being faced by many individuals and families in their local communities," said Lisa Loughry, Mutual of America Foundation Chair.

Legal Services launched the Neighborhood Vacancy Initiative in 2018 in collaboration with several of St. Louis' largest, best-resourced law firms to provide free legal assistance to help community organizations in economically disadvantaged neighborhoods tackle the impact of neglected, vacant and abandoned properties.

"By addressing the issue of blighted properties within these communities, the Neighborhood Vacancy Initiative is helping residents of St. Louis' urban core to take control of their communities," said Daniel Glazier, Executive Director and General Counsel of Legal Services of Eastern Missouri. "Resolving the legal issues around homeownership opens the door to the economic development, neighborhood revitalization and business activity expansion that is needed to improve the safety and quality of life for everyone in the community. The award from Mutual of America will enable us to extend our reach to even more of St. Louis' most vulnerable neighborhoods."

ABOUT THE MUTUAL OF AMERICA COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP AWARD

The Mutual of America Community Partnership Award annually honors the outstanding contributions that nonprofit organizations from across the U.S. make to society in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations. Since 1996, the Community Partnership Award has recognized 256 partnerships from cities and towns across the country. To watch videos of the national award-winning programs, visit the Mutual of America Foundation Community Partnership Award channel on YouTube.

ABOUT MUTUAL OF AMERICA FINANCIAL GROUP

Mutual of America Financial Group is a leading provider of retirement services and investments to employers, employees and individuals. We provide high-quality, innovative products and services at a competitive price, along with outstanding personalized service, to help our customers build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Our mission is built upon our values—integrity, prudence, reliability, excellence and social responsibility—which have guided us since 1945 and continue to serve us and our customers well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

