Docupace to Host Industry Leaders in 2023 Kickoff Roundtables

Wealth Management Masterclass to Cover Operations, Operations, Compliance, Marketing, Growth, Technology and RIA Trends

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace , the leader in cloud-based fintech digital operations software for the wealth management industry, today announces a special series of virtual roundtables featuring some of the most insightful minds in the wealth management industry.

Docupace gathered some of the most insightful minds in the industry to deliver a wealth management masterclass.

"The wealth management industry is at a crossroads," said Docupace Chief Marketing Officer Ryan George. "So we're gathering leaders, visionaries and trailblazers from all areas of the business to help guide us on 'what's ahead' for 2023."

The 2023 Kickoff Roundtables will feature expert panelists from 18 industry-leading companies across six topics: Operations, Compliance, Marketing & Growth, Advisor Technology and the RIA Landscape. Start times for each of the roundtables will be 12pm ET to allow for the coast-to-coast audience to tune in. All roundtables will be recorded and replays will be posted to the Docupace website following the webinar's completion.

"Discussions will explore successful strategies and impactful trends so that audiences can prepare a powerful playbook for 2023." says George.

Upcoming Schedule and Registration Links for 2023 Kickoff Roundtables

Achieving Operational Excellence (January 4, 2023)

Registration Link: https://docupace.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1gJEyM8cREyX40eL_yb5sA

Description: Operational excellence isn't just a dream, it's a reality for those companies who can combine optimal processes and technologies with capable human hands. This group of the industry's finest operational leaders will discuss overcoming internal hurdles, plotting a path toward change and keys to sustaining success.

> Panelist: Tom Gooley, Chief Operating Officer for Cetera Financial Group

> Panelist: Aaron Berthold, Vice President of Operations for Ameritas

> Panelist: Mike Forker, Executive Vice President, Wealth Management Operations for ORION Advisor Solutions

> Host & Moderator: Ryan George, Chief Marketing Officer for Docupace

RIA Megatrends: Catalysts for Disruption, Differentiation and Dominance (January 11, 2023)

Registration Link: https://docupace.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DIhotHlbQtaej4RIYsfEKQ

Description: Building and maintaining a thriving financial advisory firm is challenging in today's disruptive environment. Maximizing scalability, delivering a differentiated client experience, and attracting top talent to an RIA firm requires strategic focus and transformative technology. This group of the industry leaders will cover the most pressing drivers for advisory firms.

> Panelist: Shannon Spottswood, President for RFG Advisory

> Panelist: Dan Wanous, Business Development Officer for Thrivent Advisor Network

> Panelist: Rob Sandrew, Chief Growth Officer for Integrated Partners

> Host & Moderator: Ryan George, Chief Marketing Officer for Docupace

Authoritative Voices on Advisor Technology (January 17, 2023)

Registration Link: https://docupace.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Du5rTwiGSM2MS6EA2AsVVQ

Description: Everyone knows that technology has the potential to unlock, empower and enable wealth management firms (large and small) to move faster and grow bigger…so why aren't they? The answer is many are and this group of talented tech wizards will walk through the tell-tale signs of firms that are succeeding in deploying advisor technology.

> Panelist: Craig Iskowitz, Founder & CEO of Ezra Group Consulting

> Panelist: Kyle Van Pelt, Chief Executive Officer for Milemarker

> Panelist: Derek Notman, Founder of Couplr

> Host & Moderator: Ryan George, Chief Marketing Officer for Docupace

GROWTH…for the Lack of a Better Word…is Good (January 19, 2023)

Registration Link: https://docupace.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IBYStiU3S9-6KZAirzYk5Q

Description: Paraphrasing the iconic Gordon Gekko: "The point is ladies and gentlemen that GROWTH, for lack of a better word, is good." However, with inflation persisting and equity markets dropping double-digit percentages in 2022, growth is a little harder to come by these days. This group of growth gurus will discuss areas of the wealth management business that are ripe for growth in 2023.

> Panelist: Kevin Beard, Chief Growth Officer for Atria Wealth Solutions

> Panelist: Jeff Vivacqua, President of Growth & Development for Cambridge

> Panelist: Megan Hausman, Director of Advisory Success for APEX Advisor Solutions

> Host & Moderator: David Knoch, Chief Executive Officer for Docupace

Effective Marketing Doesn't Have to Be So Hard (January 26, 2023)

Registration Link: https://docupace.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VzR2NXpUR32GP8BLr7HSRg

Description: Whomever wrote that the key to effective marketing is to "keep it simple" was stupid. For many financial advisors and planners (and marketing professionals themselves), effectively marketing their services and attracting the attention of prospects is rather complex. We're gathering some superstar marketing mavens to cover ways in which to up your firm's marketing game in 2023.

> Panelist: Anthony Stich, Chief Revenue Officer for Entrustody

> Panelist: Susan Theder, Chief Marketing & Experience Officer for FMG

> Panelist: Ted Jenkins, CEO & Co-Founder of oXYGen Financial

> Host & Moderator: Ryan George, Chief Marketing Officer for Docupace

The Art and Science of Compliance in 2023 (January 31, 2023)

Registration Link: https://docupace.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2ywHCWmzTY6M-8ByoTDt4A

Description: With new disclosure, marketing and "best interest" rules taking effect in recent years, most believe there's both an art and science to complying with ever-shifting industry regulatory requirements. How can a firm innovate and adapt in such an ever-shifting regulatory requirements? These savvy compliance leaders will shed light on the key themes your firm must keep an eye on.

> Panelist: Sarah Sutton, Director at Oyster Consulting

> Panelist: Ann Robinson, Chief Compliance Officer for Farmers Financial

> Panelist: John Gebauer, Chief Regulatory Officer for COMPLY

> Host & Moderator: Ryan George, Chief Marketing Officer for Docupace

About Docupace

Docupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Docupace is proud to serve some of the largest independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry.

For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.

