InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Aglet Device And Kit for Shoelaces (CHK-292)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple tool for applying plastic aglets to any shoelace in a convenient and consistent manner," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the PORTABLE AGLET DEVICE AND KIT. My design enables you to add, replace, or repair shoelace aglets at home."

The invention provides an easy way to apply plastic aglets onto the ends of any shoelace. In doing so, it ensures that aglets remain permanently intact. As a result, it increases convenience and it could extend the life of shoelaces. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-292, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

