InventHelp Inventor Develops Advanced Putting Green for Golfers (TRO-764)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a putting mat to replicate different speed characteristics of various golf course greens," said an inventor, from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the ADVANCED PUTTING GREEN. My design would offer an improved alternative to practicing with conventional putting mats."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a realistic and effective putting mat for golfers. In doing so, it offers varying degrees of resistance against a rolling golf ball. As a result, it prepares golfers for different types of golf course greens and it could enhance performance. The invention features a versatile and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-764, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp