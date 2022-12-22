Qollateral Reimagines Secured Lending in NYC's Diamond District

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new collateral lending firm, Qollateral , opens its doors today in New York City's diamond district with a singular mission: to make collateral financing as prompt and simple as possible, while maintaining a high touch, concierge customer experience and ultimate discretion.

Confidential and private, Qollateral's offices are located in the most secure building in New York City, the International Gem Tower. With highly secured, state-of-the-art vaults under 24/7 video surveillance and some of the highest security features available in the industry, Qollateral is setting the standard for the storing and safekeeping of the most precious luxury collateral, while fiercely protecting its customers and their identities.

Beyond this foundation of a secure and discreet experience, Qollateral is built on transparency, from its clear and easy-to-understand contracts to its team of esteemed professionals in the luxury asset industry. Qollateral guarantees ultra-fast payment to its clients in cash or via secure bank wire transfer. In most cases, payments are made same-day, with no hoops to jump through and no hidden fees. For a smooth and seamless experience, a dedicated client services specialist ensures that payments are received on time and keeps clients informed throughout the process.

Qollateral does not run credit checks, involve lengthy applications, or require references. Prior bankruptcies or a less-than-optimal credit record do not impact collateral loan decisions. Unlike banks or other private money lenders in the industry, Qollateral is not bound by clients' credit history, and its loan interest rates are significantly lower. Loans are based only upon the value of the collateral.

Their professional, friendly staff has extensive knowledge to thoroughly evaluate diamonds, jewelry, and watches, even the most rare and elaborate. Qollateral assures accurate and fair estimates, with no obligation. Also, their longstanding relationships with buyers and private collectors in the industry often translate to higher loan amounts or premiums for clients.

Perhaps its greatest asset is Qollateral's uniquely human touch . They have mastered the art of welcoming clients for an experience rather than a transaction. Their ability to make clients feel comfortable and respected, their positive energy, and their willingness to help make them a true gem in their industry. Qollateral's CEO Michael Manashinov says it best: "We believe that people who own valuable assets should be able to borrow against them with speed, privacy, and impeccable service. We understand that anyone can suffer from cash flow issues or face financial challenges, and we are here to help and provide a solution."

