Minnesota Realtors® forms alliance with Lone Wolf Technologies to bring Transactions and the power of choice to members

Alliance continues current member benefit of Transactions (TransactionDesk Edition) and adds new access to Transactions (zipForm Edition)

DALLAS and CAMBRIDGE, ON, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf"), Minnesota Realtors® has announced an extension of existing access for its over 22,000 members to Transactions (TransactionDesk Edition)—as well as the introduction of Transactions (zipForm Edition). Both platforms will be available to Minnesota Realtors® members as an exclusive member benefit.

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software (PRNewsfoto/Lone Wolf Technologies) (PRNewswire)

Together, Transactions (TransactionDesk Edition) and Transactions (zipForm Edition) represent the leading transaction management solutions throughout North America, as well as 99% forms coverage across the U.S. and Canada. Both solutions will also include Authentisign, real estate's most trusted digital signature solution, for members.

As one of the oldest and most established associations in the state, Minnesota Realtors® has long made its mission to support and advance the real estate industry—both for those who work in the industry and those who work with it. With the market rapidly shifting and change becoming the norm, real estate professionals need the ability to adapt and deliver on consumer expectations. Through this alliance, Minnesota Realtors® will be able to provide something that many are looking for to face these shifts with confidence: the flexibility to choose a solution that works for them.

"The real estate industry as we know it is changing, and as a professional association, we need to be here to support our members through those changes," said Chris Galler, Chief Executive Officer of Minnesota Realtors®. "By extending our alliance with Lone Wolf to include options for transaction management solutions, we're providing our members with the ability to choose the workflows that help them do their best work, prosper in the face of change, and deliver experiences designed to bring a higher quality of life to all Minnesotans."

"At Lone Wolf, our mission has always been to provide real estate professionals, brokerages, MLSs, and associations with software that works the way they need it to," said Lisa Mihelcich, GM, Associations at Lone Wolf. "We're thrilled to work with Minnesota Realtors® to do exactly that for their members through the flexibility to choose solutions that work for them without fear of losing access to any essential forms or resources, and we look forward to the continuing difference this collaboration will make for members and consumers alike."

Media contact:

Erin Penney | Industry Relations

E: epenney@lwolf.com

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's offices are located in Cambridge, ON, and Dallas, TX. Find out more at https://www.lwolf.com/.

About Minnesota Realtors®

Minnesota Realtors® (MNR) is the membership organization supporting all 22,000 Realtors® in the state of Minnesota. MNR is dedicated to helping Realtors® succeed in providing comprehensive and informed guidance to their customers seeking to buy or sell a home. MNR provides Realtors® with a code of ethics, continuing education, real estate transaction forms, legal services and dispute resolution, as well as lobbying and advocating for homeownership rights and the real estate industry. MNR works in alliance with the National Association of Realtors®, as well as more than 15 affiliate regional associations within Minnesota. MNR is a non-profit organization founded in 1919, with headquarters in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and a branch office in St. Paul, Minnesota. Find us at www.mnrealtor.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lone Wolf Technologies