Marcal Paper Acquires von Drehle Corporation

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcal Paper, a leading manufacturer of recycled and eco-friendly bath, towel, and tissue products, announced today that it has acquired von Drehle Corporation, a premier provider of quality towel and tissue products for the away-from-home market. Von Drehle Corporation will operate as a division of Marcal Paper. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Von Drehle Corporation, founded in 1974, is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina. The company's more than 500 associates operate production facilities throughout the southeast United States and in Las Vegas, Nevada. The combined company provides customers with a broad product range and enhanced scale, expanding Marcal's footprint to service customers all along the East Coast and across the country.

"Today is an important day for Marcal Paper as we are excited to welcome the von Drehle associates to the Marcal family. Over the past few years, our team has successfully weathered several storms, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and come out stronger for it. This transaction is the next step on our growth journey, and von Drehle is the right team with whom to partner. We share a commitment to being environmental leaders, community stewards and trusted employers and we take great pride in our shared histories as family-owned companies," said Rob Baron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Marcal Paper.

"Today's news provides a stable path forward for von Drehle where our talented team members can thrive, and our customers will be even better served as part of Marcal. Our roots as family-owned businesses and longtime leaders in the tissue industry have laid the foundation for a future that is stronger together," said Randy Bergman, former CEO of von Drehle Corporation.

"Marcal has a long and established record of delivering high-quality products and services to our customers. Today's announcement marks the beginning of the next chapter, and an exciting growth step for our company," added Baron.

Founded 90 years ago, Marcal Paper is one of the oldest tissue manufacturing companies in America. It started as a small, family-owned business and became a symbol of New Jersey's industrial economy on the outskirts of the Great Falls in Paterson, New Jersey. Today the company employs more than 900 associates across 10 facilities along the East Coast and in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headquartered in Elmwood Park, New Jersey just outside of New York City, Marcal is at the center of a multitude of recyclable resources, which has enabled the company to develop and manufacture affordable and sustainable paper products for nearly a century.

