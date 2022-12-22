GREG CARLIN LAUNCHES "G2 GAMING" TO PURSUE OPPORTUNITIES ACROSS THE GAMING SPECTRUM

Former Rush Street Gaming CEO leads team of casino industry veterans

CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casino industry veteran Greg Carlin announced today the launch of G2 Gaming, LLC, a company that will pursue opportunities across the gaming spectrum.

Carlin brings over 25 years of casino development, management, and investment experience to the new venture. He has expertise in development, operations, and online gaming with an emphasis on community integration, team member culture, operational excellence, player experience, and financial performance.

Carlin is joined by a talented leadership team of industry veterans that have a combined 150+ years of casino experience including operations, game design, technology, and marketing.

"It's an exciting time for our industry and the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well," said Carlin, CEO of G2 Gaming. "As emerging jurisdictions come online and existing markets recalibrate for ever-changing conditions, there are endless opportunities in both the physical and digital casino space."

Carlin was a co-founder and the longtime CEO of Rush Street Gaming. During his tenure at Rush Street, Carlin oversaw the ground-up development of seven land-based mixed use casino developments in the U.S. and Canada including four Rivers Casino properties in Des Plaines, IL; Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, PA; and Schenectady, NY. Each Rush Street casino became a market leader and each repeatedly was voted by team members as a top workplace.

In addition to Rush Street Gaming, Carlin was a co-founder and CEO of Rush Street Interactive which was formed in 2012 and went public in 2020. Rush Street Interactive is a leading online casino and sports betting company in the U.S. and Latin American markets.

Carlin is a long-standing board member of the American Gaming Association. He earned his bachelor's in economics from The University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. He currently resides in Chicago with his wife, Marcy.

About G2 Gaming, LLC

G2 Gaming was launched in 2022 by Greg Carlin along with a talented team of gaming industry veterans. G2 Gaming brings 150+ years of land-based and online casino expertise with a focus on both the physical and digital casino verticals. For more information, visit G2-Gaming.com .

