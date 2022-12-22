Financial Advisor Marcus van der Meulen joins UBS in Tampa, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Financial Advisor Marcus van der Meulen has joined the firm's Tampa office. Marcus focuses on providing financial planning and investing services for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. He will report to Gregory Kadet, Managing Director and Greater Florida Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA.

"Tampa is one of the most affluent and rapidly growing areas in our Greater Florida market, and we're thrilled to have Marcus join our team to serve our expanding client base," said Kadet. "His diverse experience in banking, lending, investing, financial planning and institutional consulting will enrich our team's wealth management expertise and help us deliver the full breadth of UBS to clients in this growing market."

Before joining UBS, van der Meulen built a financial services career over the last decade that has included positions at J.P. Morgan Private Bank as a Private Banker for ultra-high-net-worth clients nationwide, and at Morgan Stanley as a Financial Advisor on an institutional consulting team.

A native of Indianapolis, van der Meulen earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from DePauw University in Indiana and studied politics and international law at The University of Edinburgh in Scotland. Having recently moved to Tampa in October, he enjoys running, paddleboarding, working on his golf game, and spending time with his family and friends.

