BayCare Names New Chief Physician Executive

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare CEO and President Stephanie Conners announced today that Sowmya Viswanathan, MD, MBA, MHCM, FACP, will be the health system's new chief physician executive starting Jan. 1, 2023.

Dr. Viswanathan has worked for BayCare since June in the role of vice president and chief medical officer for BayCare's St. Joseph's, St. Joseph's Children's and St. Joseph's Women's hospitals in Tampa.

"During her time at BayCare, she has quickly established herself as an engaging, collaborative and innovative leader," Conners said.

In her new position as the systemwide chief physician executive, Dr. Viswanathan will provide strategic and operational guidance on BayCare's work to transform patient care. Her leadership will enhance clinical integration and care coordination to provide a consistent, high-quality experience for BayCare patients, Conners said.

Dr. Viswanathan has more than two decades of experience in quality care, patient safety and patient satisfaction.

Prior to joining BayCare, she was the group chief medical officer for Tenet Health in Massachusetts, Tennessee and South Carolina. She was responsible for overseeing clinical service lines and leading hospital-based physician and provider services, with a focus on strategic and clinical quality alignment.

Prior to her four years at Tenet, Dr. Viswanathan held leadership roles at Dartmouth Health's Accountable Care Organization, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care & Network Health, and UMass Memorial Medical Center, among others. She also has been an instructor and program director at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health since 2018.

She is board certified in internal medicine.

