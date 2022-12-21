Tencent Launches TanLIVE to Drive Low-carbon Future

The new platform helps connect resources in the low-carbon field and strengthen the fight against climate change.

SHANGHAI, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent launched a platform today to help connect stakeholders of low-carbon technologies, including entrepreneurs, investors and research institutions. TanLIVE, co-developed with 10 other international and local partners including Impact Hub Shanghai and Plug and Play China, brings together technical tools and insights to accelerate the implementation of climate solutions.

Despite the pressing need for action on climate change, innovators continue to struggle to identify and access the resources and organizations required to drive real change. Through the TanLIVE community, users can tap different resources such as funds, pilot scenarios, and competitions to spur innovation and build influence.

The launch of TanLIVE focuses on three major functions: resources, tools, and user systems:

Resource Planet enables enterprises, investors and incubators to publish their supporting resources to entrepreneurs.

Tool Lab gathers policy insights, data, and analysis tools required for low-carbon innovation.

TanLIVE Passport integrates user accounts for all partner sites, enabling users to access various resources and tools with just one unified account.

The low-carbon innovation Tool Lab provides tools and data to help innovators find local policies, open tenders, and investors, with more features coming in the next few months.

As an aggregator of low-carbon platforms, TanLIVE Passport connects those user systems, saves the trouble of creating multiple accounts, and grants easy access to various low-carbon platforms.

"There is an imminent need to address climate change and facilitate the transition into a low-carbon economy," said Hao Xu, Vice President of Tencent Sustainable Social Value (SSV) and Head of Tencent Carbon Neutral Lab at the launch event held today in Shanghai. "Transformation of traditional industries into low-carbon models engages a long value chain. Digitalization can help connect the dots across the value chain and significantly improve efficiency in catalyzing and scaling innovations."

To celebrate the platform's kickoff, the co-founders of TanLIVE also joined the event, including BottleDream, Nengjian, Plug and Play China, Makable, 36Tan, Impact Hub Shanghai, NEX China, Meituan Qingshan Project, BCAA, and the Greentech Financing Platform.

Tencent aims to play a constructive role as a partner and connector across industries and is committed to accelerating and scaling innovation in carbon neutral and climate technologies. By linking the driving forces of low-carbon innovations, the TanLIVE platform can help the world accelerate its goal of carbon neutrality via a networked community.

About Tencent

Tencent is a world-leading internet and technology company that develops innovative products and services to improve the quality of life of people around the world.

Founded in 1998 with its headquarters in Shenzhen, China, Tencent's guiding principle is to use technology for good. Our communication and social services connect more than one billion people around the world, helping them to keep in touch with friends and family, access transportation, pay for daily necessities, and even be entertained.

Tencent also publishes some of the world's most popular video games and other high-quality digital content, enriching interactive entertainment experiences for people around the globe.

Tencent also offers a range of services such as cloud computing, advertising, FinTech, and other enterprise services to support our clients' digital transformation and business growth.

Tencent has been listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since 2004.

View original content:

SOURCE Tencent