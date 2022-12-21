Mesirow Selected as Primary Discount Note dealer for International Finance Corporation

Firm joins premier group of Dealers selected to offer short-term, high quality investment opportunities supporting sustainable and socially focused investments

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced that the firm has been selected as a Primary Discount Note dealer for the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.

(PRNewsfoto/Mesirow) (PRNewswire)

"The IFC's Global Discount Note Program has served as an additional funding and liquidity management tool, supporting IFC's trade finance and supply chain initiatives as they play a catalytic role at the forefront of impact investing," said George Barbar, Senior Managing Director, Mesirow Institutional Sales and Trading. "We are honored to join this select group of dealers."

With major trading desks located across the U.S., Mesirow Institutional Sales and Trading is poised to make a significant contribution to IFC's funding program. IFC is the largest global development institution focused exclusively on the private sector by helping developing countries achieve sustainable growth.

Amit Jain, Manager of Cash Management at IFC said, "With nearly $150 billion in annual institutional sales and trading volume, Mesirow's strength in investor outreach to U.S. public institutions will help expand our investor base. Going forward, the U.S. public institutions market remains an important focus for IFC's funding program."

This new relationship is reflective of Mesirow's focus on expanding the firm's platform. With headquarters in Chicago and offices in 17 locations worldwide, including London and Hong Kong, Mesirow is currently growing its presence in Florida and the Southeast by raising awareness of the Mesirow brand, expanding the number of Mesirow professionals in this market, and deepening its commitment to philanthropy and connectivity with the area's local business community.

Over the next 2-3 years, the firm plans to grow its headcount in the region, with an initial focus on Capital Markets, Wealth Management and Investment Advisory services, including corporate and governmental clients. Over the intermediate to longer-term, the goal is to grow across the greater Southeast region, opening offices in locations to best serve clients and expand organically and through opportunistic, complementary lift-ins and bolt-on acquisitions.

Mesirow continues to be well capitalized for future growth and looks forward to making the necessary strategic investments to serve an increasing number of clients globally.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities, and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIAs for 2022 by Barron's.

Media

mediainquiries@mesirow.com

Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

2022 Crain's Best Places to Work (Received August 2022 reflective of previous 12 months – Licensing fees paid post award for use of the ranking). Best Companies Group (BCG), an independent workplace excellence research firm, conducted a two-part survey. Part one, consisted of an employer questionnaire, used to collect information about benefits, policies, practices, and other general information. Part two was a confidential 77-question employee survey used to evaluate local employee's workplace experience and culture.

2022 Barron's Top RIAs (Received September 2022 for the year 2021 – Licensing fees paid post award for use of the ranking). In order to be considered for the Barron's 2022 Top RIA Firms list, applicants were required to complete a 145-question survey, with the firm's ADV informing the majority of responses. Firms were also required to meet a number of other specified requirements to be eligible for inclusion. Firms were ranked based on various qualitative and quantitative factors, including assets managed, the size and experience of teams, regulatory records of the advisors and firms, technology spending, staff diversity, organic and M&A growth, client segmentation as well as succession planning.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.