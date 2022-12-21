Cerebelly Becomes the First Baby Food Brand to Receive a U.S. Patent for its Food Composition of 16 Key Nutrients to Promote Optimal Infant Neurodevelopment

The patent is rooted in scientific research led by PhD developmental neurobiologist and Cerebelly founder, Dr. Teresa Purzner

LOS GATOS, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerebelly , the first and only science-backed, brain-focused baby food brand, announced today that it has received a U.S. patent for food composition of 16 key nutrients to promote optimal infant neurodevelopment. This landmark achievement means Cerebelly is now the first baby food brand with a patented food composition designed for optimal nutrition. The patent was issued based on scientific research led by Neurosurgeon, PhD developmental neurobiologist, and Cerebelly Co-Founder Dr. Teresa Purzner and underscores the company's commitment to providing superior nutrition critical for healthy brain development. As the only children's food brand that contains 16 essential nutrients and with 8x the nutrition to support a healthy brain compared to the 7-top selling baby food pouches on the market, Cerebelly is setting a new industry standard grounded in modern nutrition science.

"Our mission as a company is to make transformative changes to the way we nourish our kids. The standards we have in this country do not meet the needs that developmental neuroscience has made clear, and we will push and fight hard to change that," says Dr. Purzner. "Securing this patent is one step in that direction by once again setting new standards for our industry that are not just incrementally improved, but considerably higher than anything previously attempted. Our commitment to providing children with the optimal nutrition for cognitive development is rooted in science, and I'm proud that with this patent, we are able to give parents that extra assurance and trust that they are receiving the support they need to provide superior nutrition when their children need it most."

Dr. Purzner and her team of scientists, doctors and nutritionists developed Cerebelly's first-of-its-kind formulation based on decades of research demonstrating that various regions of the brain grow and peak at different times, each having their own nutrient needs to support seeing, hearing, memory, cause and effect, attention, social awareness and more. The Cerebelly team carefully selected each ingredient to provide the crucial brain-supporting nutrients needed for early development, including Vitamin D, Iron, Vitamin A, Vitamin B₆, Vitamin B₁₂, Zinc, Copper, Niacin, Folate, Iodine, Selenium, Choline, Protein, DHA, Vitamin E, and Lutein. Each Cerebelly pouch contains these 16 nutrients in organic vegetable-first formulas with no added sugar and undergo rigorous testing for heavy metals and harmful toxins.

The patent issuance is the latest in a series of industry trailblazing accomplishments since Cerebelly launched in 2019. Cerebelly was the first ever shelf-stable children's food brand to receive The Clean Label Project Purity Award, which tests for over 400 contaminants including heavy metals, chemicals, plastics, pesticides, and more. Cerebelly's use of retort packaging in its manufacturing process enables the brand to create baby food that's shelf-stable for up to 18 months without the use of preservatives, all while providing a nutrient-dense, organic baby food puree.

Cerebelly is sold at cerebelly.com , Amazon, Thrive Market, and at over 7,600 retail stores nationwide including Target, Wegmans, Meijer, Whole Foods, Giant Eagle, and more. Its market share growth continues to outpace legacy baby food brands, a testament to how its science-backed approach and clean, value-added ingredients, are resonating with parents and families seeking a trusted resource for their child's nutritional needs.

Cerebelly is the first and only children's food brand on the market that combines up-to-date child nutrition and developmental neuroscience to offer products such as age-optimized pouches and smart bars with meaningful brain-supporting nutrients that science shows babies' growing brains need. Co-founded in 2019 by practicing neurosurgeon, PhD in developmental neurobiology from Stanford, and mom of three Dr. Teresa Purzner, MD, PhD understands the critical importance of early childhood brain development and developed Cerebelly based on decades of research that demonstrated that various regions of the brain grow and peak at different times – each having their own nutrient needs to support seeing, hearing, memory, cause and effect, attention and social awareness. Organic, non-GMO, 100% plant-derived, vegetable-first, dairy-free, gluten-free, with no added sugar, Cerebelly's brain-supporting pouches and Smart Bars contain 8x the amount of nutrients compared to the 7 top-selling baby food brands. Cerebelly additionally received the Clean Label Project Purity Award, an honor only bestowed after products are tested for over 400 contaminants and heavy metals and meet the organization's highest standards.

