Calliditas CEO acquires shares through the exercise of Calliditas' warrant program 2019/2022

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (Nasdaq: CALT, Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") announced today that CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander has net purchased 50,000 shares through Calliditas' warrant program 2019/2022. Following the new subscription for shares, her shareholding in the company will amount to 643,000 common shares.

The majority of the members of management who are eligible option holders in the program have today net purchased shares via the warrant program 2019/2022, which includes 422,500 warrants and can be exercised up to and including December 31, 2022. To partially finance the share purchases, the option holders in the program, including the CEO and eligible members of management, have sold shares. This sale, which consisted of 352,500 shares, was made today in a block transaction.

" I am excited about the company's development and success to date, including the promising start to our commercialization of TARPEYO in the US and the significant progress of the franchise such as regulatory filing in China, commercial launch in Europe and the addition of a partner in Japan. I look forward to continuing building value in our lead program backed by our exciting late-stage pipeline, which also has the potential of significant value creation in 2023," said Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO of Calliditas Therapeutics.

All shares in the warrant program 2019/2022 have been subscribed for, and Calliditas will receive SEK 31.5 million in cash.

For further information, please contact:

Marie Galay,

IR Manager,

Calliditas

Tel.: +44 79 55 12 98 45,

email: marie.galay@calliditas.com

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the Calliditas contact person set out above, on December 20, 2022 at 9:15 p.m. CET.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a commercial stage biopharma company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product, Nefecon, has been granted accelerated approval by the FDA under the trade name TARPEYO® and conditional marketing authorization by the European Commission under the trade name Kinpeygo®. Kinpeygo is being commercialized in the European Union Member States by Calliditas' partner, STADA Arzneimittel AG. Additionally, Calliditas is conducting a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial in primary biliary cholangitis and a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in head and neck cancer with its NOX inhibitor product candidate, setanaxib. Calliditas' common shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding Calliditas' strategy, commercialization efforts, business plans, regulatory submissions, clinical development plans and focus. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, any related to Calliditas' business, operations, , market acceptance of Kinpeygo/TARPEYO, safety or efficacy of Kinpeygo/TARPEYO, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines, competition from other biopharmaceutical companies, and other risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Calliditas' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Calliditas cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Calliditas disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Calliditas' views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/3688063/1750220.pdf Warrant program 2019

View original content:

SOURCE Calliditas Therapeutics