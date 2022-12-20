Surgical Care Coalition Disappointed in Congress' Failure to Support Patients and Physicians in Year-End Spending Package and Urges Congress to Change Course in Final Legislation

Surgical Care Coalition Disappointed in Congress' Failure to Support Patients and Physicians in Year-End Spending Package and Urges Congress to Change Course in Final Legislation

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Surgical Care Coalition (SCC) issued the following statement in response to Congress releasing a draft of the year-end spending legislation.

"Despite overwhelming bipartisan, bicameral support to stop the full Medicare physician payment cut, Congress failed once again to end the cycle of harmful Medicare cuts, showing a disregard for vulnerable seniors. To make matters worse, Congress is also affirming substantial payment cuts in 2024. The draft omnibus legislation demonstrates a lack of commitment to our nation's seniors and continues to put off a long-term solution. We urge Congress to change course, reflect the will of the nearly 270 Senators and Representatives who have urged leadership to take action to protect patient care and change the legislation before voting on it this week."

This draft legislation is unacceptable and ignores the support of 220 Representatives and nearly 50 Senators who want to see patients protected by fully stopping these cuts.

About the Surgical Care Coalition

The Surgical Care Coalition advocates for access to quality surgical care for all Americans. The Surgical Care Coalition is comprised of 14 professional associations that proudly represent the more than 180,000 surgeons and anesthesiologists working across the country with a common goal of improving the quality of care, and quality of life, for all patients.

