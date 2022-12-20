Marelli CES 2023 Preview #3: Near-Field Ground Projections expand communication and safety features beyond the vehicle

Experience communication and safety features beyond the vehicle through Marelli's Near-Field Ground Projections

Exclusive booth experience to feature the company's latest innovations that drive vehicle personality and performance

Customize your own vehicle by choosing from a curated selection of lighting, sensing, electronics, and interior options in Marelli's Digital Design Studio

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2023, global automotive supplier Marelli will showcase its latest technologies, including Near-Field Ground Projections that expand communication and safety features beyond the vehicle. Guests visiting Marelli's interactive booth in Las Vegas, NV, January 5-7, 2023, at the Wynn Hotel, Latour Ballroom 5 & 6, will have the opportunity to co-create the future of mobility.

Marelli will showcase its Near-Field Ground Projections technology at CES 2023 in Las Vegas (PRNewswire)

The ground projection technology plays a key role in the 360° illumination of the car. Static, semi-dynamic or dynamic projections provide opportunities for various welcome, safety and communication scenarios to be displayed on the ground surrounding the outside of the vehicle.

Users can fully customize their vehicles with animated and personalized logo projections or welcome messaging, provide amplified alerts with extended turn indicators or reverse driving warnings, or communicate key information like charging status. Static and semi-dynamic projections are realized using colored pictures, gobo or multi-lens array technology, while dynamic projections utilize digital light processing technology.

In addition to Near-Field Ground Projections, those visiting Marelli's hospitality suite at CES will experience the company's latest technology portfolio that drives vehicle personality and performance. In-demand features will be brought to life in the space through Marelli's latest concept models and digital configurators.

Customers will be invited to define their brand's personality or DNA by configuring their own vehicle, choosing from a curated selection of lighting, sensing, electronics, and interior options featured in Marelli's Digital Design Studio. Users will have the option to select their features from designated personality styles or create their own unique design.

About Marelli

MARELLI is one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 50,000 employees worldwide, the Marelli footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa, generating revenues of 1,380 billion JPY (10.6 billion EUR) in 2021.

