FARE PARTNERS WITH VIONIC TO LAUNCH ITS FUTURE STARTS NOW CAMPAIGN

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Allergy Research & Education's (FARE) new partner Vionic is dedicated to helping fund research and education for individuals living with life threatening food allergies. FARE raised $220,000 on Giving Tuesday and kicked off its Future Starts Now year-end campaign with the goal of raising $1 million before the end of the year.

"Every three minutes a food allergy reaction sends someone to the emergency room, yet there is a lack of treatment options for individuals living with this serious disease," said Sung Poblete, PhD, RN, CEO of FARE. "Support from sponsors like Vionic is critical to helping FARE develop new treatments and provide education support for individuals and their families who are living with life threatening food allergies."

"Vionic is proud to include FARE in our Vionic Cares program, which aims to improve the lives and wellness of individuals for the wholeness of their health and that of the planet," says Christina Goebel, VP Marketing and Ecommerce, Vionic. "From our employees to our customers, we all know someone who has a food allergy, and we want to do our part in helping to make their lives a little easier."

Building on Vionic's generous support, Vionic is encouraging its customers to donate to FARE. Vionic customers can select FARE as their charity of choice and donate up to $50 when they purchase Vionic shoes at vionicshoes.com.

FARE and Vionic signed an official Partner Agreement in the fall of 2022. Through this partnership Vionic is helping FARE improve the life and health of individuals with food allergies through transformative research, education and advocacy. This partnership will focus on bringing awareness and support to FARE as we work to enhance the lives of individuals impacted by food allergies through strategic campaigns. Vionic is aligned to be a great partner for FARE as they are committed to help all people live their best and healthiest lives by focusing on support, comfort, wellness, and inspiring styles. Together, FARE and Vionic can make an impact on the food allergy community by driving awareness to the cause.

FARE is the nation's leading patient advocacy non-profit for individuals with food allergies and the largest private funder of food allergy research.

FARE works on behalf of 32 million Americans with significant, potentially life-threatening food allergies and the additional 53 million Americans that have food intolerances or household members of a food allergic person.

FARE's mission is to improve the life and health of individuals with food allergies through transformative research, education, and advocacy.

Through donor support, FARE funds ground-breaking research and provides a voice for the community, advocating on behalf of more than 32 million Americans with food allergy and offering hope for a better tomorrow.

During this holiday season, you can help make a difference in the lives of people with food allergies by joining the Future Starts Now campaign and making a donation here.

About FARE: FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) is the nation's leading non-profit engaged in food allergy advocacy as well as the largest private funder of food allergy research. FARE's innovative education, advocacy and research initiatives transform the future of food allergy through new and improved treatments and prevention strategies, effective policies and legislation, and novel approaches to managing the disease. To learn more, visit: www.foodallergy.org.

About Vionic: Vionic designs its Three-Zone Comfort technology into every shoe it makes, resulting in unparalleled stability, ultimate arch support, and cushioning. As pioneers in foot health with a global team of experts behind the brand, Vionic brings a fresh perspective to fashionable, supportive footwear. Featuring a wide range of silhouettes, premium materials, and thoughtful design for women and men, Vionic offers the style you want with the comfort you crave across a vast selection of active, casual & dress options, sandals, and slippers. Press features for Vionic include the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine, as well as coverage in InStyle, Women's Health, Buzzfeed, Refinery29, Men's Health, Travel + Leisure, People, and on The Today Show. For additional information about Vionic footwear, visit www.vionicshoes.com.

About Caleres (NYSE: CAL): Caleres is the home of today's most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life's styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today's assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company's mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

