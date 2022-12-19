Hercules Tires to Sponsor Mental Health Initiative Partnership with Six Collegiate Conferences to Raise Awareness About Student-Athlete Mental Health

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hercules Tire and Rubber Company (HTR), a subsidiary of American Tire Distributors (ATD), today announced it's teaming up with six college basketball conferences to raise awareness about the importance of mental health in the lives of student-athletes.

As part of the initiative, Hercules will donate $1 for every three-point shot made during the regular season men's and women's conference games in the Southland Conference, West Coast Conference, Western Athletic Conference, Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association and the Sun Belt Conference. It will also donate $1 for every free throw made during the regular season men's and women's conference games in the Big South Conference.

In addition to the donation drive, Hercules Tires and the six conferences will showcase the importance of addressing mental health with a #RideOnOurMentalStrength social campaign throughout the year to help increase awareness and provide ongoing guidance and support.

"What an awesome commitment by Hercules Tires in its support of Big South student-athletes," exclaimed Big South Commissioner Kyle Kallander. "We are so grateful for their partnership in this important effort. Nothing is more significant to the Big South Conference and its members than attending to the needs of our student-athletes, and supporting their mental health is at the top of the list. The synchronization of the values of Hercules Tires and the Big South Conference is what makes this partnership so valuable and successful."

Hercules Tires is a corporate partner and the "Official Tire Partner" for all six conferences. Its multi-year support of each conference provides valuable resources that benefit student-athletes and their pursuit of excellence on campus, in competition and in life.

"People often suffer in silence or are reluctant to share their experience when it comes to mental health. At Hercules, we're driven by our principles to lead by example with respect for all, in pursuit of excellence," said Josh Simpson, President of Hercules Tires. "That's why this mental health initiative perfectly aligns with the values that guide our business. We're proud to partner with these six conferences to support programs that bring awareness to and enhance the well-being of student-athletes, and it is our sincere hope that the outcome of our efforts, today, will positively impact these young men and women for years to come."

Van Wagner, the multi-media rights and sponsorship partner for all six conferences, facilitated the development and execution of this mental health initiative.

