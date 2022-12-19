CARINGKIND ANNOUNCES THAT DR ROBERT GLATTER, MD, EDITOR AT LARGE OF MEDSCAPE EMERGENCY, TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CaringKind, New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving, announced today that Dr. Robert Glatter, MD will be joining the organization's Board of Directors.

Dr. Robert Glatter, MD is Editor at Large of Medscape Emergency Medicine, a columnist for Medscape hosting 'Hot topics in EM' and a member of the Editorial Board of Medscape Emergency Medicine. (www.medscape.com/emergencymedicine) . Dr. Glatter is currently an attending physician in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, and Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at Zucker School of medicine at Hofstra/ Northwell where he has been practicing Emergency Medicine since 2002.

"I am thrilled to have such a renowned medical expert on our board - bringing real knowledge about what families and patients are experiencing, and trying to find solutions for them on a larger scale through the development of our program department," said Eleanora Tornatore, CEO of CaringKind.

"I have been committed to caring for patients with dementia, Alzheimer's disease and other debilitating neurological conditions in my private practice – and I see the important part that caregivers have in providing the support and care of these patients," said Dr. Glatter. "My longstanding work with Alzheimer's and dementia patients and their caregivers has reinforced my desire to become a board member of such an important organization as CaringKind. It is an organization dedicated to providing in-depth services for individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias," he added.

CaringKind's support groups are led by trained facilitators and provide caregivers the opportunity to discuss the many challenges of caring for a family member with Alzheimer's and related dementias, with others who understand. Their goal is to provide a safe setting which promotes mutual support, both practical and emotional, throughout the course of the disease.

CaringKind's mission is to create, deliver, and promote comprehensive and compassionate care and support services for individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. They achieve their mission by providing programs and services for individuals with dementia, their family, and professional caregivers, increasing public awareness, collaborating with research centers, and informing public policy through advocacy.

In 2021, CaringKind has answered 6,100 helpline calls, initiated 1,000 social work consultations, supported 31,500 people in their Wanderer's Safety program, and hosted 83 different support groups facilitated by a trained leader both virtually and in person.

More About Dr. Robert Glatter , MD

Prior to completing training in Emergency Medicine, Dr. Glatter participated in research utilizing specialized lasers to treat burn patients at The Wellman Labs of Photomedicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School from 1995-1998. Results of his research were published in Annals of Surgery in 1998.

Dr. Glatter has been a contributor for Forbes Healthcare and Innovation, (www.forbes.com/sites/robertglatter/) since 2012, where he writes about important news in medicine, medical technology and public health.

He also has a private practice in New York City (DR 911; www.DR911MD.com) where he makes house calls and provides care to travelers and residents of NYC since 2007.

Dr. Glatter currently serves as a medical advisor to the American Council on Science and Health (www.acsh.org), Mens's Health Magazine and provides medical commentary to CBS News, ABC News, NBC News, The Today Show, WebMD, and other major media organizations.

About CaringKind

CaringKind* is New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving. With over 40 years of experience, CaringKind works directly with their community partners to develop the information, tools, and training to support individuals and families affected by dementia. They offer a CaringKind Helpline (646) 744-2900 run by professional staff; individual and family counseling sessions with licensed social workers; a vast network of support groups; education seminars and training programs; early-stage services and a wanderer's safety program. They believe in the power of caregiving and seek a world where everyone dealing with dementia has the support they need when they need it.

*Formerly Known as Alzheimer's Association, New York City Chapter.

