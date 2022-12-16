Maid Sailors Cleaning Service, the leading professional cleaning service in NYC, is excited to reach another major milestone

Wrapping up their 9th year in business

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Because of their continued growth, Maid Sailors is excited to offer even more availability, with increased time slots, and more cleaning professionals available to service customers in NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, and New Jersey. Home cleaning is usually considered a luxury reserved for the wealthy. The company has changed the home services landscape since their inception in 2014 by providing affordable house cleaning to everyone, all while providing the same quality one would expect from a live-in housekeeper.

"We're ecstatic with the response we've gotten over the last 9 years, and we're very excited to continue providing the same quality our customers have come to expect," said Joseph Passalacqua, CEO of Maid Sailors Cleaning Service. "We're one of the few companies based in NYC that hires employees, giving them access to benefits and paid time off. We're all born and raised in Brooklyn, so we have a connection with this city and want to do good for our customers as well as our cleaning team members."

If you need a cleaning service in NYC, Maid Sailors is the company for you. Because the company is one of the few that hires their cleaning professionals and does not contract them, they're able to provide a higher quality cleaning experience. Every new employee goes through a rigorous hiring process, including multi-step interviews, off and on-site training, and background checks to ensure the client receives the best cleaning experience possible. Maid Sailors' goal is to always provide an excellent and hands off cleaning experience.

Maid Sailors Cleaning Service is proud of the legacy it is leaving behind, quickly becoming a pillar in the local NYC cleaning service community. Having serviced clients in the Tri-State area for 9 years, the company looks forward to the future, and continuing to be the premier maid service in NYC and surrounding areas. For anyone looking to hire Maid Sailors for their home cleaning needs, they provide free estimates for their cleaning services on their website: https://maidsailors.com/

