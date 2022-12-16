AFTER 30 YEARS, ROSE HILL CENTER FOUNDER DAN KELLY STEPS DOWN AS BOARD CHAIR, NAMES CHARLES J. EVANS AS BOARD CHAIRMAN

HOLLY, Mich., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rose Hill Center, a psychiatric treatment and rehabilitation facility offering comprehensive programs for adults with serious mental illness, announced that Charles J. Evans, (Chuck) of Beverly Hills, has been named Board Chair. The announcement was made by Rose Hill Center Co-Founder and Current Board Chair Dan Kelly.

"I am excited that Chuck Evans agreed to take on the role of Board Chair," Kelly said. "The board's search committee was diligent in its selection. I am confident in its recommendation of Chuck, an active board member ever since he joined. Chuck has a vision for implementing our strategic plan to elevate Rose Hill Center even higher as the leading treatment and rehabilitation center for adults living with serious mental illness."

The announcement comes as Rose Hill Center celebrates its 30-year anniversary. Kelly, chairman since Rose Hill's inception, co-founded the organization with his late wife, Rosemary, when their son, John, was diagnosed with schizophrenia. The Kelly's realized there was not a residential treatment center on their side of the Hudson River providing mental health treatment with dignity and quality, so they built Rose Hill Center.

"Rose Hill Center is the best at getting people better," Evans said. "The number of people needing mental health treatment is growing quickly and we are here to help; improving people's ability to live independently – which impacts not only the individual, but families and communities."

Evans is recently retired from Henkel Corporation, a $20 B Euro global manufacturer of industrial and personal care products, as a Senior Vice President; he was responsible for the global Aerospace and Automotive businesses. He had numerous executive roles in his 35 years with the company.

Rose Hill Center: located on more than 400 acres in Michigan, -a Joint Commission accredited residential psychiatric rehabilitation facility for adults with serious mental illness. Its comprehensive, effective program is based on the belief that recovery happens when people receive professional psychiatric care and participate in meaningful activity in a consistent, compassionate and dignified environment. It provides residents the insights, life skills, attitudes and medications to manage illness in the same manner as other medical problems. Combining medication management with intense rehabilitation programs, Rose Hill helps individuals nationwide achieve psychiatric stability and their highest level of independence. (248) 634-5530 www.rosehillcenter.org .

Media Contact: Lana Mini

Marx Layne & Co.

(248)-855-6777

lmini@marxlayne.com

View original content:

SOURCE Rose Hill Center