Visit Myrtle Beach Makes Groundbreaking Teamwide NIL Deals with Players at Marshall and UConn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Myrtle Beach has secured two first-of-a-kind, teamwide "Name, Image and Likeness" (NIL) deals with the Marshall University Thundering Herd and the University of Connecticut Huskies football teams to showcase visitor experiences at The Beach. As part of the agreements, participating student-athletes will have the opportunity to share their experiences while enjoying the Grand Strand this December.

The groundbreaking deals are being coordinated with each rostered player on both teams to create visibility for both the student-athletes and Myrtle Beach. As part of the agreement, the student-athletes will showcase their experience in the destination on a variety of personal social media channels.

"Visit Myrtle Beach and our partners along the Grand Strand are excited to welcome both Marshall and UConn teams and fans. This unique NIL agreement is a great way for us to support all the student-athletes and celebrate their achievements this season while also sharing their Myrtle Beach experiences with social media audiences," said Karen Riordan, President and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "By offering a NIL agreement that is inclusive of all visiting student-athletes on both teams, we're further supporting our efforts welcoming everyone to enjoy The Beach. We're looking forward to getting a glimpse into each player's trip."

All social media content will include the hashtag #TheBeach. Fans are invited to follow along as the players explore The Beach during their off time.

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle Beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

