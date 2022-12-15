Vertafore expands Orange Partner Program, increasing access to business-boosting solutions for independent agencies and MGAs

With 40 Orange Partners and deep API-backed integrations, Vertafore brings together the industry's most robust network of complementary tools and services

DENVER, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in modern insurance technology, today announced seven new solution providers have joined its Orange Partner Program. These latest partnerships give Vertafore customers more options to leverage data and analytics, deliver a modern user experience, secure rates and quotes and more.

The Orange Partner Program includes technology partners with solutions that integrate with Vertafore products, as well as professional services partners that provide service offerings to complement the tools Vertafore customers use every day. Integrations are made possible through Vertafore's industry-leading, API-backed open platform. The partner program enables users to easily move data between solutions through Vertafore's open API architecture.

The newest additions bring the program's roster to 40 strategic, integration and professional services partners. Each partner undergoes a rigorous vetting process to ensure they meet Vertafore's standards. The latest partners include:

Aureus Analytics helps independent agents make more money from their existing book of business using business intelligence through their DONNA platform. It helps agents retain, grow and know their customers better by using their patented SentiMeter ® score.

BackNine offers the first and only multi-carrier, consumer-facing, quoting and eApplication software for life and long-term care insurance in the U.S. With BackNine's Quote & Apply integration, agents can now view life insurance rates within PL Rating™ and simply click-through to complete a pre-filled application.

Helix improves the agency experience through a combination of managed and professional services for enhanced business system strategy, execution and support. Helix serves as a bridge between its customers and their vendor partners, from system administration, new workflow development and conversions to training, data governance, data clean up and API programming.

John Fear joins the program as a professional services partner, providing consulting services to assist agencies with getting the most out of Vertafore products like QQCatalyst ® , PL Rating™ and AgencyZoom™.

Mutual Capital Analytics (MCA) builds, implements, and optimizes analytics-based solutions to drive improvements so mutual insurance companies can thrive in their markets. As a Vertafore Orange Partner, MCA can combine its industry expertise with Vertafore's exclusive data and analytics solutions to help mutual insurance companies partner with their independent agents to better compete in personal lines.

Plansight 's industry-leading RFP solution offers efficiency, collaboration and transparency to the benefits renewal process by connecting employee benefits brokers with best-in-class carriers. The partnership will enable Plansight and BenefitPoint ® to easily share data to foster an efficient and collaborative RFP and renewal process, eliminating errors and saving many human hours of redundant data entry.

ReSource Pro provides insurance organizations with business process management, strategic advisory services, management and organic growth consulting, training and compliance solutions. By leveraging deep insurance industry expertise, forward-thinking research and proven methodology, ReSource Pro enables clients to execute strategies that improve profitability, accelerate growth, deliver improved claim outcomes and enhance customer and employee experience.

"The Vertafore Orange Partner Program has been a game-changer for my small agency," said Oliver Connor, owner of Connor Insurance Agency in North Carolina. "As a small agency, I've always had to be creative about getting the most value out of my investment. By partnering with Vertafore's Orange Partners, we're able to leverage the resources of a large corporation. Gone are the days your agency size is dependent on your headcount. Now, the size of your business depends on the partners you have—and when the right partners bring other right partners to the table, you create a flywheel that propels your agency to the front of the pack."

"Vertafore's Orange Partner Program is about empowering our customers to easily leverage complementary best-in-class solutions that meet their unique business needs," said Doug Mohr, Vertafore's vice president of industry relations and partnerships. "This program gives our customers peace of mind because they know these providers are vetted and trustworthy, and the solutions integrate with their existing technology to support their goals and growth."

