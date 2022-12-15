Sweet Flower launches Sweet Flower Chico, the first legal dispensary in Chico - Locally owned and operated - will give back 6% of revenue to Chico

CHICO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After over two years of community engagement and collaboration with the City of Chico, numerous community organizations, stakeholders and local community leaders, Sweet Flower, Southern California's leading owned and operated cannabis retail chain, is delighted to announce the opening of its seventh store, Sweet Flower Chico, on Saturday December 17th.

Sweet Flower Chico will be the first legal dispensary in Chico.

Chico, the largest city in California north of Sacramento, is home to California State University Chico and Bidwell Park, and is the central hub for business, culture and education in Northern California. Sweet Flower's win in this competitive merit-based license process reflects its stalwart commitment to Chico and its leading operational track record.

"Sweet Flower Chico is the culmination of over two years of community engagement and marks our first store outside our current Southern California footprint. We are honored by the trust shown in us by the City of Chico, honored to partner with our local co-owners to build a locally owned business, delighted to hire locally to build a locally operated business, and we look forward to continuing to fulfill our commitment to Chico," said Timothy Dodd, CEO and co-founder of Sweet Flower. "Successful cannabis businesses are built on commitment to the communities they serve. Sweet Flower Chico brings to Chico local jobs, local business partnerships and thousands of hours of volunteer engagement. In addition, we have committed to voluntarily give back 1% of our revenues to Chico via our Community Advisory Board, on top of 5% of our revenues to the City of Chico via our Community Development Agreement."

Colleen Winter, co-owner of Sweet Flower Chico added, "We are excited for Sweet Flower's grand opening event on Saturday and delighted to be Chico's first dispensary. Sweet Flower is a best-in-class retail experience for the modern cannabis consumer. We are locally operated and co-owned by Chico natives who are passionate about our community. We look forward to giving back through job creation, donations to nonprofits, operational excellence and unparalleled product."

Sweet Flower Chico will open Saturday 8am, December 17, 2022 at 1998 Alcott Avenue in Meriam Park. Sweet Flower will offer in-store shopping, express pick-up and delivery at launch.

Sweet Flower Chico solidifies Sweet Flower's position as one of California's leading independent retailers, following its launch of Sweet Flower Culver City in January 2022, another merit-based selection where Sweet Flower was the highest scoring applicant and only cannabis retailer to open in Culver City, and Sweet Flower Pasadena in April 2022, the most competitive process in California to date. Sweet Flower's Pasadena store was recently voted Best Dispensary in Pasadena.

About Sweet Flower

Sweet Flower is one of California's leading independent cannabis retailers, having opened three additional stores in 2022 and been successful in the most competitive and stringent licensing processes in the state. Sweet Flower owns and operates seven retail stores in limited license markets, with more anticipated in 2023, and has contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars and thousands of volunteer hours to the communities it serves across California. Sweet Flower has been featured in Variety, Forbes, Adweek and WWD and has partnered with major media brands such as NBC Universal, HBOMax and Lionsgate, among others, and sits on the boards of non-profits addressing community and social justice issues throughout California.

View original content:

SOURCE Sweet Flower