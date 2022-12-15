Rally House Now Hiring for New Store Coming to Ames, IA

AMES, Iowa, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ames, IA, is home of the Iowa State Cyclones, and there's no better sports and merchandise retailer for a college town than Rally House. That's why the company is eager to open Rally House Duff Plaza only a few minutes from the Iowa State University campus. To ensure success in this new area, Rally House is looking to hire passionate and friendly team members, including crucial leadership positions.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewswire)

Rally House embraces opportunities to open new stores in college towns, especially those with diehard fans like Ames, IA. One upside to this new store in the Duff Plaza shopping center is that it will provide numerous job opportunities to local residents and college students. Plus, this new location will give area fans a trusted source of high-quality team gear and local merchandise.

Rally House Duff Plaza will feature the largest selection of Iowa State apparel, gifts, and accessories in the area, including products from Nike, New Era, '47, and other premium brands. "We love the location in the Duff Plaza redevelopment," said CEO Aaron Liebert. "The shopping center is located just a mile from the football stadium and will be a great stop on the way to the tailgate!"

There are many perks to working at Rally House, starting with the chance for devoted sports fans to express their team spirit for a living, all while helping fellow fans gear up with stand-out apparel and accessories. Associates will also take part in the fun, welcoming environment Rally House strives for in each store. Plus, future team members can look forward to various benefits and incredible discounts.

Rally House aims to deliver an extraordinary shopping experience, which starts with the phenomenal staff working in the stores. Rally House Duff Plaza is looking to fill several full-time positions, such as Store Managers, Assistant Store Managers, Assistant Managers in Training, and Sales Associates. Enthusiastic candidates can browse open positions and apply today at www.rallyhouse.com/careers.

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 140+ locations across 14 states.

