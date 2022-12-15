InventHelp Inventor Develops Smart & Multi-Function Collar for Pets (ASP-186)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to combine a wireless pet fence, leash and tracker into one convenient device," said an inventor, from Austin, Texas, "so I invented the FREEDOM LEASH. My design enables a pet owner to set boundary limits, shock or modify a pet's behavior, locate a missing pet and keep track of basic pet health and other information through a phone application."

The patent-pending invention provides a smart, solar rechargeable and multi-function collar for pets. In doing so, it offers wireless pet fence and leash features. It also allows for pet behavior modification capabilities, pet health and tracking capabilities. As a result, it increases safety, organization and convenience. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

