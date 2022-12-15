Gisele Barreto Fetterman in new PSA: "Let's all do what we can to survive stroke."

Barreto Fetterman and Dr. Sudhakar R. Satti collaborate with Get Ahead of Stroke® campaign to urge Americans to call 911 for stroke symptoms

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gisele Barreto Fetterman, wife of U.S. Senator-elect and stroke survivor John Fetterman, is featured in a new video for the Get Ahead of Stroke® campaign urging Americans to call 911 upon symptom onset.

The campaign, founded by the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS), is working to ensure that patients pay attention to stroke symptoms and call 911 as soon as symptoms begin. Nearly two million brain cells die every minute a stroke goes untreated, which is why immediate triage and transport to severity-appropriate care are critical.

Fetterman benefited from a lifesaving surgery called thrombectomy, a minimally invasive procedure that restores blood flow to the brain. It is performed for the most serious strokes — known as emergent large vessel occlusions (ELVOs) — by specialized stroke surgeons and their teams. Severe stroke patients who receive this lifesaving therapy have a much greater chance of being free of disability or death following their strokes.

Since her husband's stroke in May, Barreto Fetterman said the family has been getting smart about the issue.

"What we've learned is incredible," she says in the new video, "and I hope sharing it will help you or someone you love."

Doctors from SNIS emphasize that stroke can happen to anyone, no matter their age or health status. Strokes are not all the same, and require specific, timely treatment depending on their type and level of severity. That is why knowing the signs of stroke is crucial to ensuring stroke patients get the care they need. Fetterman's surgery was performed by neurointerventionalist Sudhakar R. Satti, MD, who joins Barreto Fetterman in the video to reinforce the importance of timely care.

"We're so grateful to the Fetterman family for sharing their story and to Dr. Satti for his help to educate the public," said J Mocco, MD, MS, President of SNIS and The Kalmon D. Post, MD Professor of Neurosurgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Senior Vice Chair for the Department of Neurosurgery at Mount Sinai Health System, and the Director of the Cerebrovascular Center at Mount Sinai. "Research shows that people often ignore stroke symptoms or drive to the hospital themselves, both of which can have devastating consequences. We must continue to educate the public on the signs of stroke and the importance of calling emergency services immediately. It truly can mean the difference between death or severe disability versus a quick recovery."

Get Ahead of Stroke® is currently working to improve stroke care state-by-state through policy changes that will ensure severe stroke patients get the level of care they need to survive and thrive. Through its public awareness and advocacy activities, the campaign has meaningfully helped improve stroke systems across the country, benefiting thousands of patients. Get more information, watch stroke survivor stories, and more at www.getaheadofstroke.org/call911.

If you'd like to interview Drs. Satti and Mocco, please reach out to Camille Jewell at cjewell@vancomm.com.

Get Ahead of Stroke® is a national public education and advocacy campaign designed to improve systems of care for stroke patients. Founded in 2016 by the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS), today the campaign is supported by a coalition of organizations with the goal of securing the best possible outcomes for stroke patients by driving policy change and public awareness nationwide. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

