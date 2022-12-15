FAB CBD Celebrates Christmas with Giving and Good Cheer

The Holiday season brings tidings of joy, gratitude, and giving at FAB CBD.

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FAB CBD's Holiday sale begins today, December 15, and runs through January 2, 2023. During this period, customers can receive 30% off sitewide by using the code HOLIDAY30 at checkout. The Christmas sale isn't all about promotions and discounts, though. FAB CBD is once again partnering with Charlie Rocket's Dream Machine for a special holiday mission. This year, a portion of every sale is being donated to the Dream Machine's children's cancer initiative.

The final goal of Charlie Rocket's Dream Machine is to raise $1million, with a primary initiative of raising $500,000. During the 4th quarter, FAB CBD will be working with the organization by donating a portion of all sale purchases to this worthy cause. So while customers are taking advantage of the 30% discount sitewide during the sale, they'll also be aiding those in need.

The FAB CBD Holiday Sale has transformed into a multi-week event that customers wait for each holiday season. Hot-ticket items that customers enjoy stocking up on include FAB CBD's full-spectrum CBD oil, Complete Cannabinoid Softgels, "Anytime" and "Nighttime" CBD Gummies, CBD Body Salve, and CBD+CBG Oil. During the Christmas Sale, while you do your holiday shopping, you'll also be giving children in need some joy and good cheer via Charlie Rocket's Dream Machine and FAB CBD.

Shop the FAB CBD Christmas Sale — 30% Off Sitewide

FAB CBD is well-known for it's top-notch, clean and effective CBD products that include full-spectrum oils in an array of flavors and potencies, "Anytime" and "Nighttime" CBD Gummies, Topical CBD Cream, CBD Body Salve, Calm & Cool Crunchy CBD Dog Treats, CBD+CBG Oil, and Complete Cannabinoid Softgels.

Charlie Rocket's Dream Machine was founded by Charlie Jabaley in 2018 with the goal of helping people from all walks of life. The charitable organization has helped homeless individuals get off the streets, children with disabilities launch their dream business, tornado victims rebuild their homes, and more.

Shop the sale from December 15, 2022 until January 2, 2023 using code HOLIDAY30 when visiting: https://www.fabcbd.com/pages/holiday-sale

