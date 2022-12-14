Belmont Medical Technologies Donates Lifesaving Medical Equipment to Ukraine

BILLERICA, Mass., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belmont Medical Technologies ("Belmont"), a leading provider of fluid resuscitation and patient temperature management solutions, donated 100 buddy lite® portable blood and fluid warmers as well as 20 rapid infusers to Ukraine to help save the lives of those injured during the ongoing conflict.

This donation aligns with Belmont's mission, "Saving Lives. Together."

Olga Berg, Director of Development with the non-profit organization Ukraine Medical Consortium, noted that these devices are used by surgeons treating soldiers on the front lines to save the most seriously wounded. "The rapid infusers are truly indispensable in cases of massive blood loss."

Brian Ellacott, Chief Executive Officer of Belmont, stated, "We are grateful for the opportunity to help Ukrainians. Working with relief agencies and surgeons on the ground, we are truly saving lives together."

The donation follows the decision by Belmont at the onset of the conflict in Ukraine to suspend its relationship with the formerly appointed Russian distributors of Belmont's products.

